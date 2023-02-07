THE THINGS THAT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR DOESN’T LIKE TO HEAR START TO POP OUT – HOW COME YOU LIVE IN A SUCH A LAVISH, PALATIAL HOME COMPARED TO HADI – ‘HOW THE ENTIRE FAMILY CAN LIVE COMFORTABLY WITHOUT BEING PAID MONTHLY?’ – ‘WHO’S PAYING THEM? IS THERE A TYCOON WHO’S SUPPORTING THEIR FAMILY?’

Bersatu today lodged a report with the MACC to investigate the “lavish” spending of Pakatan Harapan and BN during the 15th general election (GE15).

The report was filed by Puchong Bersatu divisional chief Mohd Shukor Mustaffa.

“I am filing a report to the MACC regarding the lavish spending of Harapan-BN during GE15.

“Various media reports and social media posts showed that Harapan and BN had used a lot of posters and flags.

“(Harapan chairperson) Anwar Ibrahim had also used a helicopter to move around during the campaign period,” Mohd Shukor claimed at a press conference in front of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

He also alleged that Bersatu has been a target of political attacks from Anwar and BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“They focus too much on creating slanderous accusations against their political rivals, especially Bersatu.

“Many accusations have been made against Bersatu to build a negative perception, especially as we are getting closer to (holding) the six state elections.

“The party’s accounts were frozen before any investigations were made or completed and, therefore, Bersatu was penalised without proof of guilt,” he claimed.

Mohd Shukor noted how Anwar, who is also prime minister, can live “lavishly” while claiming not to be receiving any salary in his position.

Furthermore, he alleged that Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah, is living a comfortable life despite also not receiving a salary.

“The question is, where is their source of income coming from considering how the entire family can live comfortably without being paid monthly?

“Who’s paying them? Is there a tycoon who’s supporting their family?” he asked.

Mohd Shukor stressed that Bersatu hopes MACC would investigate into Harapan-BN’s spending, but more importantly, on Anwar and his family.

“MACC is an independent body so I hope this report gets noticed immediately.”

