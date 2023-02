NEPOTISM FOR ALL – DUMB OR DESPERATE OR BOTH, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AS GOOD AS OPENS THE DOOR TO ALL MINISTERS TO HIRE FAMILY MEMBERS AS OFFICERS, ADVISERS OR AIDES – SO LONG AS NO SALARIES ARE PAID! – HOW SIMPLISTIC TIN KOSONG MUST THINK MALAYSIANS MUST BE!

No politicians or members of the government should appoint their family members to selected positions if it involves any form of financial remuneration, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president, who once again defended the appointment of his daughter Nurul Izzah, reiterated that she did not receive any remuneration as his senior economics and finance adviser.

“They should not do the same thing (appoint family members) if you’re talking about (receiving) remunerations.

“She is not taking any allowance and she has the experience and expertise,” Anwar told a press conference today when asked how he would stop other members of his administration from appointing their own family members.

Without mentioning names, Anwar said he has taken a strong position against those who allegedly benefited their family members while in power but are now speaking up for good governance.

“I do respect the views of concerned citizens who have sincere concerns in the event that a position is abused to benefit family members.

“I can assure you in no uncertain terms that will not happen in my administration,” he stressed.

The government drew flak recently following nepotism claims over Nurul Izzah’s new role and Muhammad Iqbal as a special functions officer to his father – Dewan Rakyat speaker Johari Abdul.

Yesterday, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the culture of appointing family members to a certain position in the government should be avoided in the future.

From left: PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Anwar Ibrahim and Rafizi Ramli during a press conference at PKR headquarters today

‘No decision to accept ex-Umno members’

Meanwhile, Anwar said PKR will hold discussions with Umno before deciding on whether to accept any of the party’s former members, following the BN component’s recent purge.

“We take note of the fact that some ex-Umno members have expressed their intention to join (PKR), and we will discuss this in due course with Umno leaders.

“No decision has been made yet,” he added.

Previously, former Umno Padang Besar MP Zahidi Zainul Abidin had indicated intentions to join PKR, a move that triggered unhappiness among the party’s grassroots in Perlis.

Umno kicked Zahidi out during the 15th general election in November after he ran for the Padang Besar seat as an independent. He lost his deposit. MKINI