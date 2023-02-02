MUSLIMS IN JOHOR CAN ATTEND CELEBRATIONS, EVENTS HELD BY NON-MUSLIMS INCLUDING OPEN HOUSES, WEDDINGS, FUNERALS – BUT CANNOT TAKE PART IN RITUALS OF OTHER FAITHS

JOHOR BARU: Muslims in Johor are allowed to attend celebrations held by people of other faiths but they should not take part in their religious rituals, says state Islamic religious affairs committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

This is based on Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar’s consent to a fatwa on Thursday (Feb 2), he said.

Citing open houses, weddings and funerals as examples, Mohd Fared said Muslims are permitted to attend such events if they were invited.

This is based on views from a number of Muslim scholars, which stipulated that the law of accepting invitations to non-Muslim celebrations was necessary and permissible such as open houses.

“In this context, organisers of non-Muslim celebrations should be sensitive and ensure that the sensitivity of Muslims is respected in line with Islam’s position as the federal religion and the official religion of Johor,” he said in a press conference pertaining to the fatwa.

He said the Johor Ruler had consented to the fatwa, which forbids Muslims in the state to take part in rituals of other faiths.

“Under the fatwa, Muslims have been banned and prohibited from participating in non-Islamic celebration rituals which include in the religious houses of worship or in other places.

“However, Muslims are allowed to fulfil invitations to a non-Islamic celebration, but should not be involved in any ritual ceremony related to the practice of other faiths,” he added.

ANN

.