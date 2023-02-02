KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia could go into state polls financially handicapped, its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said after several accounts linked to the Opposition party were frozen as part of a graft probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“If we don’t have funds at all to contest elections won’t be easy. This could put pressure on our campaign,” he said.