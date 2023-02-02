Bersatu’s party accounts have allegedly been frozen by the MACC.

When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed this, saying that two party accounts had been frozen two weeks ago to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

However, he declined to comment further.

The revelation came just one day after the party declared its 2020 and 2021 accounts, in an attempt to counter allegations of corruption.

It was initially believed that the freeze is related to the MACC’s probe on government funds amounting to RM92.5 billion of pandemic stimulus funds that were allegedly misappropriated.

However, a MACC source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that the account freeze was over allegations that Bersatu received contributions from some 10 contractors who received various projects when the party was running the government.

According to the source, the amount of contributions was suspected to be more than RM300 million in total.

They claimed that the balance in the two Bersatu bank accounts is currently around RM40 million.

In early January, the MACC detained a chief executive officer of a private company as a suspect in its probe.

The CEO is suspected to be a middle person in the distribution of government projects under the economic stimulus package between 2020 and 2022.

The detainee later turned out to be a Bersatu division leader – although party deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu was quick to distance party president Muhyiddin Yassin from any wrongdoing.

It was also alleged that RM4.5 billion of this amount had ended up in Perikatan Nasional’s war chest for the 15th general election, a claim Muhyiddin had strongly denied.

The party yesterday released its audited accounts to further dispel such allegations.

Meanwhile Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin has slammed the current administration, saying that it was using a government agency as a tool to “kill” the party’s credibility as well as that of Perikatan Nasional. MKINI

Frozen account may upend Bersatu’s state polls prep, party deputy chief admits

Deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia could go into state polls financially handicapped, after several accounts linked to the Opposition party were frozen as part of a graft probe by the MACC.

KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia could go into state polls financially handicapped, its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said after several accounts linked to the Opposition party were frozen as part of a graft probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). The party’s accounts have been frozen since three weeks ago, Ahmad Faizal was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian. “If we don’t have funds at all to contest elections won’t be easy. This could put pressure on our campaign,” he said.

“But if we have to resort to walking to meet people one by one, whatever we can muster we’ll do it,” the former minister added.

The investigation followed allegations that Bersatu leaders solicited and took bribes during its short stint as the ruling party led by then-prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, whose leadership spanned between just 2020 to 2021.

Ahmad Faizal claimed he is the dark about why the party accounts were frozen but appealed to the MACC to expedite its investigation.

The blockage would affect daily operations, including salaries of party staff, he said.

“We have cooperated with the MACC as best as possible and we hope they can finish the investigation quickly,” citing the need to pay salaries of staff.

Six states are slated to hold their elections this year: three states led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) ― Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, and three states administered by PAS, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Both PH and Perikatan Nasional are discussing the possibility of holding them concurrently some time in June or July. MALAY MAIL

