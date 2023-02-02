AS N.SEMBILAN TARGETS JUNE 1 D-DATE TO DISSOLVE STATE ASSEMBLY – AMANAH TO HOLD TALKS WITH UMNO-BN ON SEATS & CANDIDATES FOR ALL 6 STATE POLLS

SEREMBAN: Menteri besar Aminuddin Harun has proposed that the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly be dissolved on June 1 to pave the way for its 15th state election.
However, Aminuddin, who is also a PKR vice-president, said the proposed date would need to be discussed and endorsed by the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.
“This is just a proposal, we will have discussions after this and the date may change. We also have the meeting of menteris besar (and chief ministers) at the end of February, and we will have informal discussions, Insya-Allah (God willing).
“It is up to the Election Commission whether to hold an election within 60 days (of the dissolution of the state assembly). Having it simultaneously with the other states should not be a problem.”
Yesterday, Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor hinted that the state legislative assembly would be dissolved after June 18.
He said this was based on several factors, including the fasting month, the haj pilgrimage season, and the Aidilfitri and Aidiladha celebrations.
Apart from Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, the four other states that must hold their elections this year are Selangor, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu. FMT
Amanah to hold talks with BN on state polls – Khalid
Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said seat distribution and candidates are among the matters to be discussed, adding that these are yet to be finalised.
“We will get to know each other and look at seats that we can agree to be contested by either Pakatan Harapan or BN… work is in progress,” he told a press conference today.
Meanwhile, Khalid said he had been appointed as Kelantan Amanah’s ad hoc chairperson for six months in preparation for the state polls, effective last January.
During this period, he will work with the current chairperson Muhammad Husain to strengthen the party.
“The existing chairperson has not been sacked, and I am only taking over his duties. The party’s constitution also allows for a six-month stand-in to revive, strengthen (the party) and assist the current chairperson,” he said. BERNAMA
– FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / Bernama
