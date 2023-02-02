AS N.SEMBILAN TARGETS JUNE 1 D-DATE TO DISSOLVE STATE ASSEMBLY – AMANAH TO HOLD TALKS WITH UMNO-BN ON SEATS & CANDIDATES FOR ALL 6 STATE POLLS

Negeri Sembilan is among six states set to dissolve their legislative assemblies and hold elections this year.

SEREMBAN: Menteri besar Aminuddin Harun has proposed that the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly be dissolved on June 1 to pave the way for its 15th state election.

However, Aminuddin, who is also a PKR vice-president, said the proposed date would need to be discussed and endorsed by the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

“We have yet to discuss this with the presidential council, but the proposed date is June 1,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year gathering here today.

“This is just a proposal, we will have discussions after this and the date may change. We also have the meeting of menteris besar (and chief ministers) at the end of February, and we will have informal discussions, Insya-Allah (God willing).

“It is up to the Election Commission whether to hold an election within 60 days (of the dissolution of the state assembly). Having it simultaneously with the other states should not be a problem.”

Yesterday, Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor hinted that the state legislative assembly would be dissolved after June 18.

He said this was based on several factors, including the fasting month, the haj pilgrimage season, and the Aidilfitri and Aidiladha celebrations.

Apart from Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, the four other states that must hold their elections this year are Selangor, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu. FMT

Amanah to hold talks with BN on state polls – Khalid Amanah’s top leadership has given the green light for discussions to be held with BN about matters related to the six state elections.