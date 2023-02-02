‘AN ATTORNEY-GENERAL HAS ABSOLUTE DISCRETION’ – COPS CLASSIFY UMNO MAN’S CASE AGAINST TOMMY THOMAS AS ‘NFA’

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Shahrir Samad’s police report against former attorney-general Tommy Thomas over an alleged abuse of power has been classified by police as requiring “no further action” (NFA).

Sentul police chief Beh Eng Lai said police will not investigate the report as Thomas was acting in accordance with the law.

“An attorney-general has absolute discretion to charge anyone under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” he told FMT.

The provision states that “the attorney-general shall have power, exercisable at his discretion, to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for an offence, other than proceedings before a shariah court, a native court or a court martial”.

Shahrir was acquitted of his RM1 million money laundering case last month after the prosecution told the court it did not wish to pursue the case.

This came after a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer told the court Thomas had insisted on prosecuting the former Johor Bahru MP even though investigation papers into the case were incomplete.

Shahrir, a former Felda chairman, then lodged a police report alleging abuse of power by Thomas.

He also alleged that there was an element of malicious prosecution since he was a Barisan Nasional leader.

He claimed that the court case had severely tarnished his reputation and that his family had been humiliated by being dragged into the case.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.