EVEN MAHATHIR THE ‘MAHAZALIM & MAHAFIRAUN’ DID NOT APPOINT HIS SONS TO THE PM’S OFFICE 

Hamzah Zainuddin the leader of the Opposition has released a statement about nepotism that hits the nail exactly on the head :

The dictionaries define nepotism as :

nepotism /ˈnɛpətɪz(ə)m/

noun: nepotism

“the practice among those with power or influence of favouring relatives, friends, or associates, especially by giving them jobs”

There is no mention of paying them or not paying them salaries.

For example the Ministry of Finance already has a Contracts Division that determines the selection of tenders, award of contracts etc.

If a situation arises where the Contracts Division is told “tak boleh lantik syarikat A sebab bapak dan juga saya sudah pilih syarikat B” it can already be construed as nepotism.



Where is the check and balance between father and daughter?

Today someone has sued Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Court over the High Speed Rail contract. They may have to attend Court.

In the same way lets say tomorrow someone sues Mr Madani in Court over some project, then can he call his Economic Adviser / daughter as a witness on his behalf?

In such an event how can the public know with certainty that the daughter will bear true testimony on behalf of the public? Because her father says so?

The public also has a right to assume the worst. What if both father and daughter collaborate to screw the public. Where is the check and balance?

In fact that is exactly why the word nepotism even exists – to warn us of situations where a father and son/daughter collaborate for their own benefit.

Whether she gets a salary or not, whether she is qualified or not is besides the point. That is a lame excuse.



Dr Mahathir’s sons were experienced in business and finance. They understood business and finance quite well including making profits and losses, owing money, paying off debt (getting bailed out etc). Plus they were well educated. But still Dr Mahathir never appointed his sons as his Advisers ever. To his credit the Mahazalim and Mahafiraun did not appoint his sons to any positions in the PM’s office.

It was certainly NOT ok for Rosmah to poke her nose into her husband’s government duties under the guise of ‘can I advise you something?‘ (The MACC Commissioner even played that audio tape). So could Rosmah’s recalcitrance have been rectified if she was officially made the First Lady with advisory duties?



There is a bigger question here : where are your ethics and moral values?

This will be water off a duck’s back for Mr Madani but I address this question to Nurul Izzah as well. Do not disappoint the people by accepting this job.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.