MUHYIDDIN UNVEILS ANOTHER ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ CABINET – LUCKILY FOR MALAYSIA, IT’S ONLY A ‘SHADOW’ CABINET – BUT STILL THE SAME OLD DUNCES ACTING OUT THE SAME OLD TIRED SCRIPTS

Perikatan Nasional (PN) today announced its line-up of parliamentarians tasked to lead “portfolio committees” who will function as a shadow cabinet, including responding to various policies introduced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

Aside from Opposition Leader Hamzah Zainudin, PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin was named as “chief of PN MPs” with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang as his deputy.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, said the MPs were assigned portfolios based on individual interests and expertise, and their inputs will be released as statements to be issued by PN’s secretariat.

“We agree that the PN secretariat will issue policy statements on all subjects – involving our policy on the economy, environment, defence, and internal security.

“We will table our policies so that the people will know we are ready to take on the major responsibility if given the mandate to rule the country,” he said during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur after PN’s parliamentarian retreat.

Muhyiddin said the policies will be a continuation of his own past administration’s Shared Prosperity Vision, which was cut short after 17 months.

Seniors and new MPs

“The policies were tabled by the previous government… when we tabled the 12th Malaysia Development Plan. The basis is the shared prosperity vision.

“It transcends racial background, looks into the people’s needs in terms of economy, wealth sharing, and others,” he said.

Among the 26 MPs include former ministers from Muhyiddin’s previous administration, now tasked to shadow their successors, as well as first-term PN MPs.

From the list, Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin, a former education minister, was tasked to shadow both the Finance and Economy Ministries.

Bersatu’s Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, a former foreign minister, was assigned to the Higher Education Ministry – a portfolio he helmed as a deputy minister from BN.

First-term Bersatu lawmakers named included Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, tasked to shadow the Communications and Digital Ministry, as well as Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal to oversee the Foreign Ministry.

From PAS, Bagan Serai MP Idris Ahmad was assigned the religious affairs portfolio, while Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man oversees the Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Ministry.