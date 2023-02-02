Another massive Malacca reclamation project: This time a deep-sea port

Vijay47: Whenever Malaysians learn of another mega “development” project, particularly one running into the now-traditional billions of ringgit, our immediate sentiments are further disillusionment and more suspicion. Development is a dark road we have often traversed before and we know how the fable usually ends.

But are change and advancement all that harmful to the country? Where would Malaysia and its cities be without the inevitable reclamation of the sea, clearing of forests, levelling of terrain, and arming of the nation? As a country moves forward fulfilling all manner of social needs, these are the costs it has to bear, with dividends visible perhaps only years later. Yes, it all sounds so rosy we could make a Hindi film out of it.

Our first question is always, “which politician is behind this? ” And true enough, the driving force behind Malacca’s deep-sea port is a former MCA member, dismissed as Pontian councillor within 20 days. Ling Kah Chok is reported to be the main man but dig deep enough, I am sure we would find personalities from MCA, Umno, Bersatu, PAS, and Harapan lurking in the background, licking their chops, waiting for the tree to “runtuh” its harvest of golden durians.

Our sneering fear is not without justification. We have more than enough instances to remind us that our politicians generally have no altruistic drop of blood in them. Remember the submarines, the tanks, the combat ships? Remember Bakun? After that timber region was ferociously ravished by frenzied rapists, nothing was heard of the damn dam any more.

Of course, we don’t even have to mention 1MDB. But who knows? Malacca’s “Deep-sea International Multi-purpose Port” may yet be the dream unexpected.

Newday: Deep-sea Port in Malacca? Considering the relative shallowness of the nearby Straits of Malacca seabed, this Port would require regular dredging to maintain its viability. That leads to ongoing disturbance to the marine ecosystems.

Within 150 kilometres of the coastline north and south, we have established ports with similar infrastructure. They also have established supporting rail and road transport networks. Malacca doesn’t. Shipping wise these distances are minimal. I cannot see how Malacca would become a desired choice over established facilities elsewhere. Everyone would be competing against each other for a finite business leading to less revenue for each.

The environmental impact assessment (EIA) acknowledged that the Malacca fishing industry has been destroyed.

This is no more than about reaping up a profit up front with real estate and development sales. There is no interest in how much potential this has to become yet another Malaysian white elephant down the track. Money already made. This cannot be allowed to proceed.

OceanMasterII: Good job there Malaysiakini. The moment “MCA” came into the literature, everything fell into place. The good old Chinese businessperson, otherwise known as MCA, getting his bumi friends to weave through the political powers with a mouth-watering world vision.

Then get backdoor approvals quietly, oil the gravy train, and slowly skim the system to enrich himself and his sleeping partners. Things will fail and the taxpayers will be footing the loss! Hey, wait! Did I not just describe 1MDB as well?

Also, find out who is behind this 43-year-old former Pontian municipal councillor Ling Kah Chok dude, and you might find more interesting facts as to who the real big fish is. Where is reformasi?

Constitutional supremacy: There are already multiple ports built along the Malacca coastline after having done massive reclamation works. There are many more in the pipeline that has already been approved. Now we have new proposals to do reclamation works for new port projects.

Here there are more than 12 reclamation works carried out or are now in process for the last 20 years. In comparison, the Penang tunnel project involves a very small area. It has also given the best offer in terms of the development of the areas.

The plan also shows the greenery will be rehabilitated, and the project would be environmentally sustainable

Furthermore, this project is needed for the future development needs of Penang. Despite all this still no approval yet. Perhaps the authorities can explain why.

BlueShark1548: Who is financing the project, and what is the return on the investment? Are no government funds involved? Strangely there is no mention of any reclaimed lands to be used for commercial and residential development, would there be such a reserve? If yes, then maybe build and sell but the port project is delayed? Malaysia is never short of people with mega ideas!

PurpleKijang9104: It’s time for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to act based on the necessity of having so many ports along the Peninsula Malaysia at the whims of rich towkays who are on the money-making trail at the expense of poor people. These are the towkays who start all these activities of corruption from the office boy to the minister to get matters approved.

Anwar should act and walk the talk. You have committed yourself in your election pledge in your campaign to flush out corruption mainly from contracts awarded without open tender. Another massive Malacca reclamation project at a deep-sea port carried out with open tender? Anwar needs to intervene immediately.

BrownCheetah9736: A huge white elephant coming up. How many ports do we need? We have Port Klang, Tanjung Pelepas, Penang Port, Kuantan Port and so on. Our two biggest ports, Westport in Port Klang and Tanjung Pelepas in Johor, both handle mainly transhipment cargo.

In layman’s terms, it serves transit cargo where no manufacturing or production activity takes place in the country. Similar to a transit airport, where people just stop at the airport to connect to a different country without stepping foot in the country. Therefore, the economic multiplier effect is low. I hope the government or Finance Ministry is not involved in this project through soft loans or government guarantees!

David Dass: White sea elephants galore? Do we need so many ports? Will someone do a viability study? Of all ports existing and proposed to be built? How will construction be funded? What will be the extent of environmental damage?

How will the livelihood of fisherfolk be affected? How will the landscape and natural shoreline be degraded? Already Malacca has lost her beaches. What more damage will be done so that few can profit? Who is behind the shareholders?

Anonymous_47029368: Singapore international seaport just further south. Why would large ships stop at Malacca? Do a study to make sure it would have enough business and not become an international white elephant and an eyesore.

UnicornV: The locals and marine life can suffer. The important thing is that crony developers make killer profits. Endangered species can go extinct, and locals can eat sand. Who cares about them?

