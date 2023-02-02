SABAH & SARAWAK TO GET ONE-THIRD OF PARLIAMENT’S 222 SEATS IN 2 TO 3 YEARS’ TIME? – DPM FADILLAH BETTER MAKE SURE IT EVEN HAPPENS – BECAUSE IF MALAYS-ONLY PN-PAS RETURN TO FEDERAL POWER, EAST MALAYSIANS CAN BE SURE ‘MALAYA’ WILL DO EVERYTHING TO BLOCK IT

Sabah, Sarawak may only get one-third of Dewan seats in 3 years’ time

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof says the matter stipulated under MA63 is still at the discussion stage.

KUALA LUMPUR: The move to return one-third of Dewan Rakyat seats to Sabah and Sarawak as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is still at the discussion stage, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

He said the matter would take two to three years to complete as it needed to go through many stages including three main committees, namely a steering committee, a technical committee and an implementation action council. It also involves various parties.

Fadillah said the MA63 technical committee chaired by him would first discuss issues related to MA63.

“Once it is decided at the technical level, it will be taken to the implementation action council for final approval before being presented to the Cabinet to make amendments to the related laws.

“So the process is long. We also have to get the Cabinet’s approval before tabling it in Parliament, which requires two-thirds majority support,” he told reporters after appearing as a guest on RTM’s “Naratif Khas Bersama Timbalan Perdana Menteri” programme.

During the programme, Fadillah, who is also plantation and commodities minister, said the one-third parliamentary seat allocation for Sabah and Sarawak was important as it would prevent the peninsula from making constitutional amendments that might eliminate the rights of the two states enshrined in MA63.

He said the return of autonomy over education and health to Sabah and Sarawak was also at the discussion stage.

On the “Sarawak First” slogan, Fadillah said it was created to restore the spirit of the people of Sarawak to build and develop Malaysia together.

Although there were calls for Sarawak to leave Malaysia, he said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak leadership had expressed its commitment that the state would remain a part of the country.

