HISHAM ALREADY HALFWAY TO BERSATU? – EX-UMNO VEEP REFUSES TO APPEAL HIS SUSPENSION – ‘TO THE SAME PEOPLE WHO SUSPENDED ME…AN EXERCISE IN FUTILITY’ – IS HE REALLY SUCH A GOOD BOY WILLING TO STAY IN ‘COLD STORAGE’ FOR 6 YEARS?

Umno purge: Hisham says he will not appeal his suspension

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says he will not be appealing his six-year suspension from Umno.

“To the same people who suspended me… an exercise in futility,” he told The Star on Tuesday (Jan 31).

The former Umno vice-president was asked if he would be appealing his suspension from the party.

Hishammuddin was suspended for six years, in a decision made by the Umno supreme council on Friday (Jan 27) night.

In a social media post, Hishammuddin said he had received an official letter of his suspension from Umno – four days after the decision was made by the party’s supreme council.

“Just received an official letter dated yesterday (Jan 30) pertaining to my suspension. No reason given for the suspension,” he said.

According to the letter, which was signed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the suspension was in accordance with Clauses 10.6 and 5.9 of the Umno constitution, after Hishammuddin was found to have breached Clause 20.9 of the constitution regarding party ethics.

“The suspension will be in force for six years beginning Jan 27, 2023, or over two Umno supreme council terms,” read the letter.

On Jan 29, the Sembrong Umno division said the supreme council’s decision to suspend Hishammuddin for six years was “too heavy”.

Its division deputy chief Abd Ghani Abd Rashid said the division was collectively disappointed and shocked by the suspension.

ANN

