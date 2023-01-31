KHAIRY’S DILEMMA – ‘HE IS NOT LIKED BY LEADERS OF OTHER PARTIES BECAUSE HE MAY OUTSHINE THEM’ – POPULARITY WITH THE MASSES NOT ENOUGH, EXPERTS FEAR A TOUGH & LONG COMEBACK TRAIL FOR KJ DESPITE HIS CAPABILITIES – HOPEFULLY, KJ CAN GET HIS ACT TOGETHER & PROVE THEM WRONG!

Analysts pour cold water on Khairy’s comeback ambitions

Political analysts say Khairy Jamaluddin’s chances of making an impact in the Selangor state polls are weak because its too soon.

PETALING JAYA: Political analysts have poured cold water on Khairy Jamaluddin’s ambitions to make a comeback in the upcoming state elections in Selangor, following his recent sacking from Umno.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs told FMT that the state elections would be too rushed for Khairy as there was a lot of groundwork that needed to be done.

He said the former Umno Youth chief would find it difficult to “excel”.

“This is not a (party) presidential election. One needs to solve or at least deal with problems on the ground in any constituency (that he wants to contest in),” he added.

Oh also said that Khairy’s options of forming his own party, or joining another, was not feasible if he wanted to win in a state election, with rivals out to thwart a popular political figure like him.

Yesterday, the former Rembau MP told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that he was considering making a political comeback in the upcoming Selangor state elections.

Khairy said Selangor is the “political epicentre” of Malaysia and he plans to build a new political base in the state.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya was of the same opinion, that Khairy could not rely on individual strength alone if he wanted to be successful.

And the idea of setting up a new party is a bad idea, he added.

“There are too many political parties,” he said, referring to Khairy’s comment on the political market being saturated.

Asked about the former Umno Youth chief’s prospects in other parties, Awang Azman said he might not be accepted by PKR because the party would not want to sour its relations with Umno, its partner in the current unity government.

“It would also be difficult for the PKR grassroots to accept (Khairy) because they contested against him in the general election (GE15),” Awang said.

Khairy contested the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat in Selangor, in GE15, but was defeated by Pakatan Harapan’s R Ramanan by a 2,693 vote majority. FMT