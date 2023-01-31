‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR GETS A WELL-DESERVED SLAP IN THE FACE – AS MALAYSIA PLUNGES BELOW EVEN NAMIBIA IN GLOBAL CORRUPTION INDEX DUE TO MUHYIDDIN & ISMAIL SABRI’S MISGOVERNANCE – YET TIN KOSONG STARTS TO FOLLOW IN THEIR ROTTEN FOOTSTEPS – AND HAS THE GALL TO INSIST IT’S NOT NEPOTISM TO APPOINT HIS INEXPERIENCED DAUGHTER AS SENIOR ADVISER IN FINANCE MINISTRY, A POWERFUL PORTFOLIO HE HOLDS IN ADDITION TO THE PM POST AFTER PREVIOUSLY CRITICISING PREDECESSORS MAHATHIR & NAJIB FOR ABUSING POWER – ‘THE PERCEPTION TODAY IS THAT CRONYISM HAS COME BACK & NEPOTISM HAS SLIPPED IN. THIS IS NOT GOOD’
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to appoint his daughter Nurul Izzah as senior economics and finance adviser may signal that cronyism and nepotism are back, said Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) president Muhammad Mohan.
Muhammad said Anwar himself has spoken extensively against nepotism and cronyism in the past, resulting in people questioning the latter’s recent decision.
“Our view is, it gives a wrong signal and I’m afraid if it’s not rectified, that will be factored in the perception here.
“So, the perception today is that cronyism has come back and nepotism has slipped in. This is not good,” he said at a presser after announcing Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2022 Results at Royal Selangor Club.
‘Nurul Izzah has the integrity’
Despite criticising the controversial appointment, Muhammad defended Nurul Izzah and stressed that the eldest daughter of Anwar has the integrity and capabilities to manage the situation at hand.
“Nurul Izzah is a very valuable person to the country, but it’s just that her father appointing her is the issue.
“If it was another ministry that appointed her, this problem wouldn’t arise. It’s definitely a concern.”
However, looking at this matter from a positive perspective, Muhammad is of the opinion that Anwar is in need of someone he could trust and rely on to work the grounds on his behalf.
“I hope the prime minister can intervene and do some adjustments so that we don’t lose her (Nurul Izzah’s) talent but he doesn’t get involved.
“This is so that nepotism and conflict of interest don’t surface. Some correction needs to be done,” he added.
Nurul Izzah’s appointment as senior economics and finance adviser on a pro bono basis at the Prime Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Finance had drawn brickbats, with those in the opposition calling out the move as nepotism and urging Anwar to retract the appointment. MKINI
Malaysia back to square one in corruption index, says TI-M
Transparency International Malaysia president Muhammad Mohan says the nation dropped six points over the past three years, from its score of 53 in 2019.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is back to square one in Transparency International’s (TI) annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI), says the president of TI’s Malaysia chapter.
Its president Muhammad Mohan said urgent action was needed to improve the nation’s CPI score in the following years, voicing alarm over how Malaysia had even dropped below countries like Namibia.
Muhammad said there were several reasons why Malaysia’s CPI score had dropped by one point to 47 for 2022, adding that it includes the rollout of several stimulus packages during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Bear in mind that these stimulus packages were rolled out without any parliamentary debates.
“Politicians heading government-linked companies (GLCs) are also among the reasons for the drop in the CPI index,” he told a press conference here.
He added that a lack of action against public officials found to have abused their power was yet another reason, though he did not specify which cases in particular.
Malaysia’s 2022 CPI score of 47 is one point lower than its score in 2021.
This meant that the nation has dropped six points in the annual CPI over the past three years, from its score of 53 in 2019.
Muhammad said the federal government must start work immediately in combating corruption, in order for the nation’s CPI score to improve.
He added that Malaysia’s score must go back to above 50, adding that “anything below 50 is a failure”.
Muhammad stressed that the 2022 CPI score did not reflect Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s performance, since he was appointed to the top post in November while the index was tabulated in September.
“The score will only reflect on (his performance in combating corruption as prime minister) when the 2023 CPI comes out in January 2024.
“However, to be fair to him, he needs to be given two years at least (for results to show),” he said. FMT
Nurul Izzah’s appointment not nepotism, says Anwar
The prime minister says she is not given the position to abuse power, enrich herself, obtain contracts or get paid a huge sum of money.
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended the appointment of his daughter, Nurul Izzah, as his senior adviser, saying there is no nepotism involved.
“Nepotism is where (a family member) is given a position to abuse power, enrich themselves, obtain contracts and get paid a huge sum.
Anwar also hit out at his critics, adding that past prime ministers and ministers who awarded their family members “hundreds of millions of ringgit” worth of contracts were in no position to talk about transparency.
He said Nurul Izzah’s role as his adviser was to help ensure government projects and tenders were done in an orderly manner.
“I guarantee that (my) administration, even though some are unhappy with my decision, will fight corruption, abuse of power and the enrichment of any leader or officer,” he said.
Earlier, the head of Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) questioned Anwar’s decision to appoint Nurul Izzah as his senior economics and finance adviser despite his stand against nepotism.
TI-M president Muhammad Mohan said the prime minister had always spoken up against nepotism and cronyism, so this did not look good on him.
Although he regarded Nurul Izzah as a person of integrity, Muhammad said the perception arising from her appointment showed that nepotism was “back”.
Muhammad added that it would not have been an issue if the PKR vice-president was appointed to another ministry.
He hoped that Anwar would respond to the brickbats and urged him to rescind Nurul Izzah’s appointment as soon as possible.
Nurul Izzah previously served as Lembah Pantai MP for two terms (2008-2018) and one term as Permatang Pauh MP. She failed to defend her Permatang Pauh seat in the 15th general election (GE15), after losing to a Perikatan Nasional candidate.
When asked about Malaysia dropping points again in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perception Index 2022 (CPI 2022) score, Anwar said he was confident of a “major change” in the future if strict measures were taken by the government.
In the anti-graft group’s latest report, Malaysia had a CPI score of 47 for 2022. Malaysia’s CPI score was 53 in 2019, 51 in 2020 and 48 in 2021.
However, Malaysia had improved in terms of ranking out of 180 countries. It was ranked 61 in 2022, an improvement from the 62nd position it held in 2021. FMT
