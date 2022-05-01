OLYMPIC CYCLIST AZIZULHASNI UNDERGOES OPEN-HEART SURGERY IN AUSTRALIA – MAY TAKE A YEAR FOR FULL RECOVERY TO GET BACK ON TRACK

Get well soon Pocket Rocketman: Malaysians wish Azizulhasni a speedy recovery after open-heart surgery

PETALING JAYA: Get well soon – this is the resounding wish from fans of national track cyclist Azizulhasni Awang, who recently underwent open-heart surgery in Australia.

Thousands of fans took to social media, with best wishes and prayers for the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, not too long after the 34-year-old had a virtual press conference on Sunday (May 1) to inform everyone of the surgery.

Azizulhasni has also posted a picture of him in a hospital ward in Australia, where it is believed he is recovering, on his social media accounts.

“Aku bersyukur dengan segala nikmat dan ujian dari Mu Ya Allah, (I am grateful for all the blessings and trials from you, Allah)” he wrote in the post.

At the time of writing, his Facebook post received over 10,000 likes and over a thousand comments, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Azizulhasni had underwent a corrective heart surgery for anomalous aortic origin of the right coronary artery (AAORCA) late last month.

Azizulhasni first complained of chest pain in February, and was referred by a family doctor first to a consultant heart cardiologist in Melbourne Dr Barveen Aisha for further checks.

He then went for the operation in Epworth Richmond Hospital in Victoria, Australia on April 21.

He is expected to go through a full year of recovery.

