UNLUCKY BET – ELDERLY COUPLE IN BAHAU LOSE RM30K TO STRANGER THEY MET IN CARPARK WHO PROMISED TO GIVE THEM HALF OF HER RM500K 4-D WINNINGS

Couple lose RM30,000 in an unlucky bet

SEREMBAN: A couple lost RM30,000 to a stranger who promised to give them half of the RM500,000 she had apparently won in a four-digit draw if they could help her pay the processing fee to collect the winnings.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 69-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife were at a carpark in Bahau when a woman approached them and showed them a four-digit winning ticket.“

The woman then told the couple that she has to pay a processing fee before she could claim the RM500,000.

“Since she did not have the money, she said she was prepared to split the winnings with them if they were willing to come up with the processing fee,” he said in a statement.

Supt Aibee said the woman then took the couple in her car and drove to a bank in Kuala Pilah.

The couple withdrew RM25,000 from the bank and handed the money to the woman.

She then asked the couple for another RM5,000 which the couple withdrew from the ATM.

“The couple were then driven back to Bahau and asked to wait at a bank while the suspect went to claim the so-called winnings.

“They only realised they had been duped when the woman failed to show up after some time,” he said.

Supt Aibee said the case is being probed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

ANN

.