MALAYSIA TO GET A NEW KING – JOHOR SULTAN TO TAKE OVER ON JAN 31, 2024 – AS OUTGOING KING ABDULLAH WINS THE PEOPLE’S THUMBS-UP FOR A FANTASTIC JOB INCLUDING OVERSEEING THE COVID-19 EMERGENCIES & 3 CHANGES IN PRIME MINISTERS

Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Malaysia has elected a new King – the Sultan of Johor who will replace the current King on Jan 31, 2024.

Sultan Ibrahim was elected his brother Malay sultans at special meeting of the Conference of Rulers at the national Palace today.

He will begin his five year term as the country’s 17th Agong when the current King – the Sultan of Pahang Sultan Abdullah – retires on Jan 30.

The Malay Rulers also elected Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Shah as deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same term.

FANTASTIC JOB BY KING ABDULLAH



King Abdullah, foreground

All three sultans are among the most popular Malay rulers in the country today, well liked for their progressive and firm ways.

Outgoing King, Sultan Abdullah in particular had ruled over one of Malaysia’s most tumultuous periods – marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, emergency rule and three changes of political leadership.

During Abdullah’s rule, Mahathir Mohamad was forced to surrender the Prime Minister’s post to Mhuyiddin Yassin, who in turn had to make way for Ismail Sabri. Last year, Anwar Ibrahim took over from Ismail after his Pakatan Harapan coalition won the most seats in the 15th general election.

“It is etched in the history that I have had the rare privilege of steering our nation in tandem with four different prime ministers, each with their distinct cabinet members,” Sultan Abdullah reflected at the Ruler’s meeting today.

“Furthermore, after the 15th general election, our nation encountered the phenomenon of a hung parliament for the first time in the history of Malaysia’s democracy. Throughout these episodes, I have diligently provided the platform for members of the Dewan Rakyat to find common ground, anchored on the unifying principle crucial for our nation’s future.”

“Finally, I have faithfully discharged my duty by appointing three prime ministers from the ranks of the Dewan Rakyat, in strict accordance with the discretionary authority vested in me by the federal constitution.”

He also thanked his brother Rulers for their support.

“With all sincerity, I am grateful for the Malay rulers’ willingness to come to the Istana Negara for discussions and to join hands in providing valuable insights to assist me in finding the best solutions for the nation and the well-being of the people.

“Thanks to the grace and support of the Malay rulers, various events and challenges that befell the nation have been successfully overcome during the past five years.

“In the end, our beloved nation and its people have been shielded from sliding into an uncertain abyss,” the outgoing Agong added.

Also present at the Rulers meeting were the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra who represented the Sultan of Kelantan and Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar, who represented the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak.

