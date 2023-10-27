BOMBSHELL – WHERE WILL MALAYSIA HIDE ITS FACE – IN ANWAR’S QUEST FOR “GREATNESS”, IS HE DRIVING MALAYSIA EVEN FURTHER ALONG THE PATH TO FAILED STATE STATUS THAN ISMAIL SABRI, MUHYIDDIN & NAJIB COMBINED? – PAS CHIDES ANWAR OVER EUROPEAN THREATS CLAIM

Written by Wong Choon Mei, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Stop making use of European MPs to show off your “greatness”, Malaysia’s biggest Muslim political party Pas mocked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Oct 26),

Anwar had set off alarm bells a day ago with an indeed “bizarre” threat of his own to expose the European parliamentarians whom he claimed were threatening him to soften his pro-Hamas stance.

“Previous prime ministers, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, were known for their outspoken stances on this issue, yet none of them reported being “threatened” due to their firm positions,” Pas secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was reported as saying by Sinar Daily.

“If such “threats” indeed exist, the appropriate action for the Prime Minister, as the head of the government, should be to call in the ambassador or representative of the relevant country to express Malaysia’s objections, rather than making unexplained public statements.”

OMG! WHERE WILL MALAYSIA HIDE ITS FACE

The senior opposition leader warned that if Anwar failed to prove his “baseless and imaginative” claims, it will cast a negative image on Malaysia as Anwar was the Prime Minister and prime ministers should speak through their mouths and not their rears.

Indeed, as Takiyuddin pointed out, Malaysia’s long-standing and strong support for the Palestinian cause and its criticism of Israel are well-known. Malaysia also has official relations with the Palestinian government and Hamas under its previous leaderships.

“So, why is Anwar suddenly “threatened,” and why are these threats in the form of “statements” made by parliament members?” asked the Pas leader.

“However, when pressed by the media to explain the claim, Anwar declined to do so, indicating that the government would issue a media statement on the matter.”

HIGH-STAKES DRAMA TO COVER THE WIDER CRISIS AT HOME?

Takiyuddin was referring to the high-stakes drama created by the narcissistic Anwar that raised many eyebrows both within and outside the country.

Many political watchers, including those familiar with Anwar’s love for the bombastic, believe the embattled PM was using deflection tactics as a smokescreen to cover the wider crisis at home – where his ineffective administration has come under intense fire after the local currency, the Ringgit, fell to its lowest level in history.

Some even blamed the capital flight on a massive spending plan unveiled by Anwar earlier this month. Despite announcing Malaysia’s largest ever Budget for 2024, Anwar raised taxes and removed subsidies on food staples such as chicken, eggs and indirectly even rice.

“Pas believes that such “alarmist” statements are meant to highlight the Prime Minister’s “greatness” and his personal interests, a recurring characteristic of his administration that continues to struggle to gain public support and trust,” said Takiyuddin.

“Regrettably, this claim was made during an event that should have been dedicated entirely to the Palestinian cause rather than being used to showcase a leader’s “greatness”.

Malaysia’s Ringgit has been slumping for weeks and hit its lowest point of nearly RM4.80 versus the U.S. dollar in recent days, breaching even the troughs recorded during the Asian financial crisis 25 years ago. It is also close to RM3.50 against the Singapore dollar, another historic low.

Written by Wong Choon Mei, Politics Now!

Politics Now!