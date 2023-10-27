WHAT! DOG MEAT SATAY SOLD IN SITIAWAN? – ANIMAL LOVERS IN KIND-HEARTED MALAYSIA IN AN UPROAR – BUT NOT TRUE, SAY COPS – AMID VIRAL FAKE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTING

Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Malaysian police have denied that foreigners were selling satay made of dog meat near a hypermarket in Sitiawan town, Perak state.

The news had repulsed many in predominantly Muslim Malaysia, where touching dogs due to their saliva is not halal for Muslims.

“It’s not just Muslims but there are so many animal lovers in Malaysia. I think as a nation, we are a very kind-hearted people whatever our race or religion and especially, the dog lovers will want action to be taken if the news was true,” an animal rights activist told Politics Now!

How cruel can some humans be? – Pic above from internet, purportedly from a Southeast Asian country

According to Bernama news agency, the Manjung district police chief confirmed the allegations posted on social media were fake.

A social media user, going by the name of Md Sani Md Shah, had claimed that Myammar and Bangladesh nationals had been arrested for selling the barbecued dog meat.

The president of the city council there Syamsul Hazeman Md Salleh also backed up the cops.

“I have not received any information about the incident and I am certain what was posted did not happen in Manjung,” Syamsul was reported as saying.

