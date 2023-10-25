ANWAR NOW CLAIMS “PRESSURED & THREATENED” BY THE WEST OVER HAMAS – EVEN AS DISCONTENT IN MALAYSIA RISES AT HIS INABILITY TO SAVE THE FREE-FALLING RINGGIT & WORSENING ECONOMY – WITH MCA STARTING TO DOUBT ITS OWN SIDE – “CAN WE EXPECT ACCOUNTABILITY FROM THE CABINET” – AND SOME RESPONSIBILITY TOO, PLEASE?

Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Not in the Cabinet but part of the ruling coalition, the MCA political party has fired a salvo at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as the discontent in the country rises over the slumping ringgit.

Accusing the Anwar regime of “continued apathy and indifference”, MCA Central Committee Member Cally Ting hammered her coalition mates that include leaders from Umno, DAP and Anwar’s own PKR party for trying to pull wool over the people’s eyes.

“The Malaysia MADANI Cabinet has attempted to convince Malaysians that the weakening

Ringgit actually benefits our country. Nevertheless, it has not provided a clear explanation

nor provided specific facts and figures, nor has it listed which industrial or commercial

industries are the real beneficiaries of the Ringgit’s decline,” Cally wrote in a statement to the media.

“If the Cabinet still does not address the economic impact of the sinking Ringgit, the rakyat will eventually suffer, in particular, households at the bottom of the economic ladder will be hardest hit.”

On Tuesday, the Ringgit plummeted to RM4.79 against USD1 last night, marking its lowest nosedive in history.

THREATS, PRESSURE & GRANDSTANDING? OR IS ANWAR AT A LOSS ON WHAT TO DO

Many Malaysians who have suffered from the impact of the shock plunge blame the ineffective Anwar for doing next to nothing.

Irresponsible or not, Anwar appears to have chosen ‘the easy way out’ by drawing attention to the Hamas-Israel conflict – where he has positioned himself as a ‘Muslim hero’ and lashing out at the West for what is perceived to be America’s next proxy war after the Russo-Ukraine crisis.

“I have received much criticism, threats… I say you’ve picked the wrong side,” Malaysiakini reported Anwar as saying at a massive rally in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night.

“Malaysia is a free and independent country. Malaysia will remain a sovereign nation that upholds freedom and the freedom of the Palestinian people.”

Unfortunately, it is possible for politicians in Malaysia, including Anwar, to divert public attention by grandstanding on religious and racial issues as the main electorate in the country is Muslim, while the entire country including most non-Muslims too sympathize with the plight of the Palestinians.

And this is how for decades, incompetent politicians have managed to scamper away from the real issues threatening the country and the people’s livelihood – taking Malaysia into unprecedented debt and its ailing economy to the brink.

NOT SO FAST, ANWAR! MALAYSIANS ARE NOT SO EASILY DUPED

But not so fast, Anwar! While sympathetic, many Malaysians including the Muslims are extremely concerned that the uncertainty clouding the country’s economic future is worsening instead of improving after Anwar’s unity government took charge.

“Questions arise,” MCA warns the PM not to take the populace for granted.

“On the Ringgit’s depreciation, can the public expect some level of accountability from Cabinet members? Should the Ringgit’s free fall be allowed to persist? If yes, which Cabinet Minister will be held responsible and accountable?”

“Our citizens are anxious and are looking towards the current Cabinet for answers. We have

a right to inquire from the current Malaysia MADANI Cabinet as to what measures will be

undertaken by the government to halt the Ringgit from dropping further and instead, to

strengthen our currency.”

HOLDING ANWAR’S MADANI GOVT RESPONSIBLE FOR ‘DOING NOTHING’

According to the MCA, the present dilemma is that not only does the Cabinet appear indifferent towards the Ringgit’s continued plunge, it is also adopting a “wait-and-see stance” which makes the situation even worse for the local currency.

“This causes the prices of goods to literally fly off the shelves which translates to consumers having to shoulder the much higher costs,” said Cally.

“The recent Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act was enacted to exert a higher

accountability system within the fiscal framework. Therefore, can we expect accountability

from the Cabinet on the issue of the Ringgit’s shrinkage?”

“Voters expect the Malaysia MADANI Cabinet to be accountable and will reject any form of

apathy, indifference or “tidak apa” attitude commonly associated with the bygone era. The

rakyat may not generally mind a Cabinet reshuffle, so long as quality candidates who can

perform and deliver their Ministerial duties for the rakyat’s betterment are appointed.”

Politics Now!