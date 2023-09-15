Muda’s Puteri Wangsa assemblyperson Amira Aisya Abd Aziz has dismissed the call for her to vacate her seat after the party’s decision to quit the government bloc.

The Muda deputy president said she will not give in to the ultimatum from Johor Pakatan Harapan deputy chairperson Aminolhuda Hassan, for her to either join Amanah or vacate the state seat that “originally” belonged to Amanah.

“If he (Aminolhuda) is giving an ultimatum, he must remember the principle on which candidates contest – that the seat, be it Puteri Wangsa or Muar, belongs to the rakyat and not the party,” Amira told a press conference in Johor today, FMT reported.

Three days ago, Aminolhuda said his party gave the Puteri Wangsa seat to Muda as a courtesy, in last year’s Johor state election.

Aminolhuda Hassan

Therefore, it is only fair for the seat to be returned to Amanah, or for Amira to quit Muda and join Amanah, the Johor Amanah chairperson added.

Broken promises

Meanwhile, Amira also slammed Pakatan Harapan for vowing to fight corruption during the election campaign but going back on its promise after coming to power.

“Promise to the people matters. During election campaigning, you (Harapan) pledged to battle corruption and vowed to send (Umno president Ahmad) Zahid (Hamidi) to jail.

“It’s improper to make such promises, but not fulfill them now,” she said.

Amira was referring to the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) granted to the deputy prime minister in the Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

As a sign of protest against the decision, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman earlier this week announced quitting the government bloc in Parliament.

In line with the decision, Amira has also shifted her position to the opposition bloc in the Johor state assembly. MKINI