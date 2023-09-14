GOOD IDEA! – RETURN KUALA LUMPUR TO SELANGOR – LET PUTRAJAYA REMAIN THE ADMIN CAPITAL, SAYS PKR MP – ‘LEST WE FORGET KUALA LUMPUR WAS ONCE SELANGOR’S STATE CAPITAL. IMAGINE THE ECONOMIC SYNERGY WE CAN CREATE…’

Return Kuala Lumpur to Selangor, says MP

Lee Chean Chung says lifting the boundaries will be better for urban planning and housing development.

KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) has called for Kuala Lumpur to be returned to Selangor in a bid to create a new “mega metropolis” to streamline urban development and improve living conditions in the Klang Valley.

Lee said the “reunification” of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor would allow for more systematic urban planning. The capital was made a federal territory in 1974 by carving out more than 200 sq km from Selangor.

He said with Selangor’s substantial land banks, and Kuala Lumpur already developed to the brim, this could be leveraged to build affordable housing projects.

“I would like to propose a mega metropolis by having the city returned to Selangor. This would ease development and allow for better planning,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Lee said this would also grant Kuala Lumpur residents their second vote, as they would get to participate in Selangor elections.

Presently, Kuala Lumpur is administered by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) with its residents only voting for 11 parliamentary seats.

He said as residents of Selangor, they would benefit from state welfare and more than 40 other incentives offered by the state government.

“This might be a radical idea, but lest we forget Kuala Lumpur was once Selangor’s state capital. It stands to be an economic powerhouse that would compete with other megacities in the region.

“Imagine the economic synergy we can create by combining Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Putrajaya can remain the administrative capital,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

