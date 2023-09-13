WILL COPS ASK MUHYIDDIN – HOW DOES HE MEAN MALAYS HAVE LOST POWER; MALAYS NO LONGER CONTROL THE GOVT; IT’S ‘HARAM’ OR FORBIDDEN IN ISLAM TO VOTE FOR POLITICAL RIVAL SUHAIZAT – EX-PM TO FACE ANOTHER ROUND OF QUESTIONING THIS WEEK

Cops to record Muhyiddin’s statement again

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will face another round of questioning tomorrow over a speech he made during the Johor by-elections that contained elements of race, religion and royalty.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said investigators are expected to see Muhyiddin again on Sept 14 over an alleged statement he made during a ceramah in Simpang Jeram, Johor.

“The investigation has been classified under Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act,” he said when contacted yesterday.

During the ceramah in conjunction with the Simpang Jeram by-election, Muhyiddin allegedly claimed that Malays no longer controlled the government.

A 29-minute video of the ceramah has been uploaded on Facebook.

“The Malays no longer control the government, meaning the Malays have lost their power, true or not?” Muhyiddin is heard saying in the video.

Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional chairman, made the speech while campaigning for the coalition’s candidate for Simpang Jeram.

He is also being investigated for another allegedly incendiary statement he made during a separate ceramah in Kempas, Johor, while campaigning for the Pulai parliamentary by-election.

“The statement-taking process has been completed in (the Kempas) case, and we will hand over the investigation paper to the Attorney General’s Chambers as soon as possible,” said Razarudin.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act for making statements with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or induce a person to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity and misuse of networking facilities,” he said.

During the Kempas ceramah, Muhyiddin allegedly said that it was “haram” or forbidden in Islam, to vote for Pakatan Harapan’s Pulai parliamentary seat candidate, Suhaizan Kayat.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin arrived at the Malaysia Investment Development Authority building at 9.28am to have his statement recorded.

The police team arrived about 15 minutes later and Muhyiddin was seen exiting the building at about 10.25am.

When asked if the statement process went smoothly, he gestured with a thumbs up before entering a black Toyota MPV.

ANN

.