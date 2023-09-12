On first day in opposition bloc, Syed Saddiq lambasts ‘hypocritical’ govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) pulled no punches on his first day in the opposition bloc today.

He called the unity government “hypocritical” for rejecting the emergency motion filed to debate the conditional discharge Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received in his corruption case.

“In 2015, in this very chamber, 70 MPs who were in the opposition bloc (at the time) sought to debate judicial decisions in court,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Prior to that, it was the 1MDB court case (and the) attacks on the attorney-general. They could raise everything and anything. Now that they are in government, they are being hypocrites.”

Syed Saddiq had joined in a minor commotion when Perikatan Nasional MPs once again inquired about the possibility of addressing the emergency motion to discuss Zahid’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

Yesterday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul confirmed that he had rejected the emergency motion tabled by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) last week.

Johari then told the MPs they would have the opportunity to raise the matter after the 12th Malaysia Plan’s mid-term review was tabled.

However, the opposition was caught off-guard when Johari abruptly announced the adjournment of yesterday’s sitting after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ended his speech.

On Sunday, Syed Saddiq announced that Muda had decided to end support for the unity government and would become the “third force” in the opposition. FMT

Silence over Zahid’s case: Takiyuddin asks where is Kit Siang, Gobind

Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan has questioned the silence of DAP members who used to be vocal about the issues of justice, over the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) granted to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Takiyuddin earlier pointed out that a number of international news reports questioned the decision to withdraw all 47 charges against Zahid in the Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case last Monday (Sept 4). “But there are those who ask, in such a situation, where are the voices of those who always stood up for justice, such as former Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang, where is Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, where is Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo? “Where are the others who before this always talked about justice for the rakyat, but now when it comes to this DNAA issue, they are staying silent?” the PAS secretary-general asked in the Dewan Rakyat today. Explanation still needed Following the Attorney-General Chambers’ decision to grant Zahid the DNAA, DAP said it “took note” of the public’s critical views on the matter and stressed that the withdrawal was the sole discretion of the attorney-general. “DAP respects the (judicial) process and the court’s decision. However, to ensure justice and accountability, (then) attorney-general Idrus Harun should explain the factors that led to the decision. “This explanation is important to ensure the public and the international community remain confident about our judicial system,” DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said in a statement. DAP’s silence was among the reasons Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman quit the government bloc yesterday, but not before claiming that the former had turned into Zahid’s “lapdog”. MKINI Rights group opposes clampdown on rally against Zahid DNAA Lawyers for Liberty has come out strongly against “police intimidation” of a planned Malaysia Day rally led by Perikatan National. The rally is to protest a High Court ruling that granted Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on 47 graft charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds. Deputy Inspector-Geneal of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (above) has said that police will take action against the planned demonstration if the organisers have not obtained prior permission. “This is plain and calculated harassment and intimidation, as there has been no indication whatsoever that the rally will not be peaceful. “Similar utterances have been made by Pakatan Harapan politicians,” LFL executive director Zaid Malek said in a statement today. LFL claimed that the law in question, which is the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (PAA), is an unconstitutional legislation that directly violates the right to peaceful assembly under Article 10(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution and renders it illusory. “It requires a formal notice to be given to the police five days before the planned assembly. Failure to comply, even if the assembly is already public knowledge, would incur a criminal penalty. “Furthermore, the requirement for permission from the owner occupier or owner of the place of assembly is equally oppressive and obstructive, as it includes places where the assembly will merely pass by. It renders any protest march impossible. “The restrictions imposed within the PAA effectively result in the negation of the rights to peaceful assembly,” said Zaid. He also said that ministers and MPs from Pakatan Harapan are well aware of the repressive nature of PAA, as they were similarly harassed and persecuted for purported violations of the PAA when they organised rallies whilst they were in opposition. “It is for this reason that Harapan previously called for the abolition of the PAA. “But now the persecuted appear to have turned persecutors, turning the same law they once criticised against the current opposition. “It is appalling to note that several ministers and MPs from Harapan have echoed the warning issued by the DIGP against the planned protest on Malaysia Day, under the very same law that they were once victims of,” added Zaid. Same tactics He said that the irony that a government led by Anwar Ibrahim is now preparing to clamp down on peaceful assemblies is clear to anyone even remotely acquainted with the prime minister’s political history and his reformasi movement. “Reformasi was born in the streets, and thrived by defying the Police Act and PAA to hold anti-government rallies. “The statements yesterday by the police and Harapan politicians leave no doubt that the Harapan-led government and its police are preparing to take action. “The pre-rally threats and public warnings to those planning the rally are the same tactics once used by the old BN governments against Pakatan Rakyat and later Harapan. Harapan and its leaders are themselves becoming what they once derided as oppressive and high-handed,” he said. LFL said that if the current government is still dedicated to reform, it must allow the Malaysia Day rally on Zahid’s DNAA led by PN to proceed without police interdiction or harassment and to take immediate steps for the repeal of the PAA. “Should criminal action be taken against the organisers of the rally and the PAA remain law, then it will be a resounding affirmation that this government has abandoned reform,” said Zaid. MKINI

