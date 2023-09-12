25-YEAR-OLD MALAYSIAN STUDENT ARRESTED FOR SPYING IN NORWAY – BUT NORWAY AUTHORITIES ‘DON’T QUITE KNOW WHAT WE’RE FACING…HE WAS CHARGED WITH USING TECHNICAL INSTALLATIONS FOR ILLEGAL SIGNAL INTELLIGENCE’

PUTRAJAYA: Wisma Putra confirms that a Malaysian has been arrested in Norway on suspicion of espionage.

The Foreign Ministry said the Malaysian Embassy in Stockholm is in contact with authorities in Oslo to obtain information on the case.

“The ministry will monitor the development of the case and will extend the appropriate consular services, if needed,” it said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 12).

It was earlier reported that a 25-year-old student was arrested in Norway on suspicion of espionage, including illegal eavesdropping, using various devices.

Norway’s domestic security agency, known by its acronym PST, told Norwegian media that the man, who was arrested on Friday (Sept 8), was charged in court on Sunday (Sept 10) with espionage and intelligence operations against the Nordic country.

“We don’t quite know what we’re facing. We are in a critical, initial and vulnerable phase of the investigation,” PST lawyer Thomas Blom was quoted as saying by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

“He (the suspect) was charged with using technical installations for illegal signal intelligence.”

Police also seized a number of data-carrying electronic devices from the suspect, which the PST is now investigating.

The suspect is a student, but he’s not enrolled at an educational institution in Norway, and has been living in Norway for a relatively short time, according to PST.

The suspect had allegedly been caught conducting illegal signal surveillance in a rental car near the Norwegian Prime Minister’s office and the defence ministry.

According to a court decision, the man has been imprisoned in pretrial custody for four weeks and banned from receiving letters and visits. Security officials said the suspect did not operate alone. ANN

Malaysian student in Norway nabbed on suspicion of espionage

HELSINKI: A 25-year-old foreign student has been arrested in Norway on suspicion of espionage, including illegal eavesdropping through various technical devices, reports AP.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, meanwhile, reported that the man is of Malaysian origin but there is no suspicion that Malaysia is involved.

Norway’s domestic security agency, known by its acronym PST, told Norwegian media that the man, who was arrested on Friday (Sept 8), was charged in court on Sunday (Sept 10) with espionage and intelligence operations against the Nordic country.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, has pleaded not guilty in initial police questioning. Norwegian authorities have also not said which country the man was allegedly spying for.

“We don’t quite know what we’re facing. We are in a critical, initial and vulnerable phase of the investigation,” PST lawyer Thomas Blom was quoted as saying by NRK.

“He (the suspect) is charged with using technical installations for illegal signal intelligence.”

Police have seized from the man a number of data-carrying electronic devices, which the PST is now investigating. The suspect is a student, but he’s not enrolled at an educational institution in Norway, and has been living in Norway for a relatively short time, according to PST.

Citing the arrest order, NRK said the suspect had allegedly been caught conducting illegal signal surveillance in a rental car near the Norwegian prime minister’s office and the defence ministry.

According to a court decision, the man has been imprisoned in pretrial custody for four weeks with a ban on receiving letters and visits. Security officials said the suspect wasn’t operating alone.

In its previous assessments, PST has singled out neighboring Russia, China and North Korea as state actors that pose a significant intelligence threat to Norway, a nation of 5.4 million. ANN

