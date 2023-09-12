CHAOS IN PARLIAMENT AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT SUPPRESSES DEBATE ON ZAHID’S SHOCK CORRUPTION DISCHARGE – INDEED, INSTEAD OF ASKING ZAHID TO RESIGN AS DPM, WHY ARE PAKATAN-UMNO YELLING FOR MUDA’S SYED SADDIT TO QUIT HIS SEAT

KUALA LUMPUR: The six-day special sitting for the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review got off to a fiery start when a war of words erupted over the outcome of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid’s graft case.

It all began when Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) stood up to ask a question on the issue.

But before he could do so, Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul explained that MPs would be given a chance to raise matters unrelated to the House’s order of business after the agenda of the special sitting concludes.

This led to a loud exchange between Perikatan Nasional MPs and government backbenchers.

At one point, the argument was centred on whether the Prime Minister had superseded the Speaker’s authority when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commented last week that there was no need for the Dewan to debate the High Court’s decision on the Deputy Prime Minister’s corruption case.

This was raised by Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Baru) and Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran).

However, Johari said Anwar’s remarks were made outside of the Dewan.

“That is his right,” he said.

“He did not make a decision on my behalf. My decision today (yesterday) is that I will give the Yang Berhormat from Machang the opportunity to raise the matter later,” Johari said.

Wan Ahmad Fayshal had filed an emergency motion last week to debate the issue of Ahmad Zahid being granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal over 47 graft charges.

When pressed by Takiyuddin on Wan Ahmad Fayshal’s emergency motion, Johari said it was rejected.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (PN-Larut) subsequently asked for further clarification on why the motion was rejected. Calling on the MPs to be patient, Johari said an opportunity to debate the matter would be given later.

“I know that the engine is still hot on the first day,” Johari said in jest while proceeding with the Dewan’s order of business.

However, another brief shouting match erupted moments later over the dress code of MPs when Hamzah asked whether a necktie and blazer were optional.

“I heard the Speaker saying that if we don’t wear a tie, then we don’t need to wear a coat. So when we wear a tie, we don’t need to wear a coat?” he asked.

Mond Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) retorted that the Opposition Leader was wasting time and confusing others.

At a press conference later, Perikatan Nasional MPs claimed they were denied the opportunity to raise the issue regarding Ahmad Zahid despite the Speaker’s earlier assurance.

“After the Prime Minister tabled the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan, the Speaker adjourned the sitting,” Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said.

This left a question mark on the status of the issue, he added.

Wan Ahmad Fayshal said the Opposition bench wanted to know whether there would be a chance for them to raise the matter today.

“What is there to be afraid of or hide when debating this issue?” he asked.

Ahmad Zahid was granted the DNAA on Sept 4. ANN

Muda, PSM tell Zahid to resign as DPM

Both parties cite a conflict of interests as Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is the deputy prime minister, while the Attorney-General’s Chambers comes under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department.

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Muda have demanded deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation. The two parties said he must be out of the government so that he can be charged and brought to trial again over the Yayasan Akalbudi case, and clear his name in court. Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi claimed that there was a conflict of interest in his recent conditional discharge, since the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) is under the Prime Minister’s Department. “Zahid must be charged again. We see a conflict of interest since he is the deputy prime minister and the AGC is under the PMO. To ensure transparency, he must resign,” Amir told reporters outside the AG’s office here. Earlier, Muda and PSM submitted a memorandum to the AGC, demanding it provide a full explanation of its decision to apply for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in Zahid’s case on Sept 4. Zahid was facing 47 charges involving corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering. He had been accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018. In response to criticism over the discharge and claims of interference, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was not involved in the matter. He added that former AG Idrus Harun had made the decision and insisted on going ahead with it prior to his last day as the AG on Sept 5. Meanwhile, Amir said the government must give a timeline for its efforts to separate the AGC and public prosecutor’s office. They gave the AGC until Sept 16 to implement the demands, failing which they will go to the streets to protest. Meanwhile, yesterday, Perikatan Nasional said they will stage a protest on Malaysia Day (Sept 16) at Sogo in Kuala Lumpur over the Zahid DNAA issue. FMT

