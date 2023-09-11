KUALA LUMPUR: Muafakat Nasional deputy president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has praised Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for quitting the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, calling it a ‘highly justified move’.

“What Muda is doing at this moment deserves commendation because they are withdrawing their support for the PH-BN government based on principles rather than acting for individual or group interests,” Zuraida said in a statement today.

Zuraida extended her praise to the Muda president and his party for their courage in upholding principles and integrity.

“They could have comfortably remained within the ranks of the government leaders and stayed silent, but they have chosen to rise up and fight for the future of all Malaysians,” she added.

Zuraida commented that the dropping of criminal charges against several political figures associated with PH recently has indeed caused frustration among Malaysians.

“‘Reformasi’, which was once a sacred call for the people to fight against oppression, now appears to be nothing more than empty rhetoric.”

“Undoubtedly, this decision has had a significant negative impact on the government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the PH-BN coalition has lost its two-thirds majority in parliament,” the former PKR vice president criticised. Menang putriwangsa dan Muar atas nama dan Logo PH. Lepas tu, sembang soal prinsip sebab AGC dan Mahkamah bebaskan zahid. Ceh. Kosong kan muar dan putriwangsa la kalau berprinsip. Amacam @SyedSaddiq pic.twitter.com/FylOTqTcfm — Iswardy Morni Official (@IswardyMorni) September 10, 2023

Saddiq, kalau betul kamu ada prinsip, kamu ada maruah, kosongkan segera kerusi Parlimen Muar pic.twitter.com/rVBj6pV4sP — Dato' Lokman Adam 🇲🇾 (@LokmanAdam) September 11, 2023

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq officially announced that he will no longer be part of the Madani government and would act as a third force as opposition in the parliament without joining Perikatan Nasional.

On Tuesday, the Muda president threatened to withdraw support to the unity government if the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) did not explain in detail their stance to discharge Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s 47 charges.

