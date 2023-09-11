BUTT OUT! UMNO TO PROUDLY STAY A ‘HALFWAY HOUSE’ FOR THE CORRUPT? – PUTERI CHIEF TELLS THE LIKES OF SACKED UMNO MEMBERS INCLUDING KHAIRY, PN-PAS TO MIND THEIR OWN BUSINESS – ‘THEY KEEP TELLING US WHAT UMNO SHOULD DO, BUT THEY ARE PART OF THE OPPOSITION. SO WHY SHOULD WE LISTEN TO THEIR SUGGESTIONS’

Why bother with opposition views on Umno, says Puteri chief

Umno Puteri chief Nurul Amal Fauzi says party members must ignore outsiders and ‘safeguard our own house’.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has urged party members to ignore the opposition’s persistent provocations and instead direct their efforts towards rejuvenating the party.

Likening Umno to a house, the party’s Puteri chief Nurul Amal Fauzi said members should “safeguard this house” to the best of their abilities so that it can serve as a reliable shelter during both challenging and favourable times.

“They (opposition leaders) keep telling us what Umno should do, but they are part of the opposition. So why should we listen to their suggestions?” she told FMT.

“This is our house. That means we have to handle it smartly to avoid being provoked by those who are not one of us. There is no reason for us to heed opinions not aligned with our own.”

Nurul Amal’s remarks were in response to criticisms from former party members who have either joined or supported Perikatan Nasional (PN) in their “endeavours to rescue Umno,” a party grappling with electoral setbacks since the 14th general election (GE14).

Umno lost its hold on Putrajaya in GE14 five years ago but has now become part of a unity government through an alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH) following the outcome of last November’s general election (GE15).

In the recent six state elections, Umno only won 19 out of the 108 seats it contested.

While campaigning for PN during the Pulai by-election, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Umno could no longer be revived.

The former Umno president urged its members to back the opposition if they did not wish to continue being duped by the party, which he claimed was now focused on championing the cause of its current president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

