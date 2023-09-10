Perikatan Nasional Youth will organise a rally in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 16 to protest the withdrawal of corruption charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a press conference, the wing’s chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the Malaysia Day rally is a part of a movement called “Gerakan Selamatkan Malaysia” launched today.

The movement aims to gather as many Malaysians as possible, especially youths, to increase the people’s awareness of Zahid’s court case and the state of the country’s judiciary and judicial institutions.

“Our frustration has peaked and we plan to organise a Save Malaysia Movement (rally).

“The first campaign for this movement will take place in front of the Sogo shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Day this Saturday.

“We want to rally all youths who love this country. Those who want to join are urged to come in white shirts and bring along our country’s flag,” he said.

Present at the press conference were PN leaders including Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who is also Fadhli’s deputy, Taman Medan assemblyperson Dr Afif Bahardin, Gombak Setia assemblyperson Hilman Idham, and representatives from NGOs Gabungan Mahasiswa Islam Se-Malaysia (Gamis), and Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah).

PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari

Gamis and Ummah will be responsible for mobilising supporters for the movement’s rallies, according to Fadhli.

He said the movement was initiated to protest against the Attorney-General’s Chambers decision which he claimed had tarnished the country’s reputation, especially in fighting corruption.

According to Fadhli, who is from PAS, the rally this Saturday will not be the last as they plan to undertake a roadshow nationwide to raise awareness on the issue.

On whether they have applied for police permission to hold the rally, he said they will follow the rule of law in organising it.

Fadhli believes that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government has no reason to ban the protest.

“I am confident that the ‘Reformasi’ government has no reason to reject our application to hold this protest because they too began (their movement) through street protests,” he said.

Emergency motion

Meanwhile, Wan Fayhsal, from Bersatu, said he will bring Zahid’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) of his 47 criminal charges to the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

The Bersatu Youth chief said he submitted an emergency motion to the Dewan Rakyat speaker’s office on Friday and hoped the government would allow it to be debated.

“The Dewan Rakyat sitting that starts tomorrow will be the best platform for discussing this matter.

“I want to point out that the Bandar Tun Razak MP Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had submitted a motion similar to this during (former prime minister) Najib Abdul Razak’s era, where she sought to discuss the 1MDB issue in the Dewan Rakyat.

“So why should there be a double standard now?

“We want to see the Dewan Rakyat’s reaction tomorrow. But we won’t stop there,” he said.

‘Double standards’

On a separate matter, Wan Fayhsal questioned police over their alleged double standards in investigating 3R (race, religion, and royalty) cases.

According to him, the police had been quick to take action against PN leaders such as its chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang but allegedly did nothing against DAP leaders.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal

Wan Fayhsal claimed that several DAP leaders had used the Chinese-medium press to spread fear among the Chinese voters against voting for PN.

“I believe because of this issue, most Chinese voters are being swayed against us.

“…propaganda to mislead the Chinese voters, especially against PN on the grounds that we are extremists. This is wrong,” he said.

He claims that DAP leaders such as Lim Guan Eng and Nga Kor Ming had not been investigated despite allegedly touching on 3Rs.

The green wave, Wan Fayhsal said, had allegedly been used by DAP to deter Chinese voters against supporting PN.

“Most Chinese media argue that Zahid is the lesser evil than PN and PAS. What kind of reasoning is this?

“You are poisoning the minds of Chinese voters against PN. You tolerate corruption and abuse of power against a party that champions integrity and cleanliness in governance.

“What sort of hypocrisy that DAP wants to preach to Chinese voters,” he said. MKINI