JOHOR BARU — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed tonight that Johor would be as small as the state of Perlis if Pakatan Harapan (PH) were allowed to stay in power and sell land to foreigners.

He accused PH of allowing land to be sold indiscriminately to foreigners simply for it to remain in power.

“(In the past) Singapore and Riau-Lingga used to be a part of Johor, but it is gone now.

“In no time Johor will be the same size as Perlis,” said Dr Mahathir at the Perikatan Nasional Grand Finale political rally in Kempas here tonight.

Present were PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

About 3,000 people attended the rally that started at 9.15pm.

The former prime minister claimed Johor was now so small that a car would not need to shift past its third gear to reach Singapore.

He went on to say Johor voters should use the by-elections tomorrow to tell PH they disagreed with its policies.

Both the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the minister of domestic trade and cost of living on July 23.

The Election Commission has set the polling day for both by-elections on September 9, which is tomorrow.

MALAY MAIL

