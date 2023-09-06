DOUBLE KABOOM, OIL & WEAPONS SHOCK AGAIN! – CRUDE PRICES HIT THE ROOF AS RUSSIA & ALLY SAUDI ARABIA EXTEND PRODUCTION CUTS – EVEN AS IT BECOMES CLEAR THE PROSPECTS FOR UKRAINE ARE ‘GLOOMY’ & FOR ITS NATO PUPPET-MASTERS EVEN GLOOMIER – ‘RUSSIA HAS THE UPPERHAND ON THE FRONT LINES AS NATO IS NO LONGER ABLE TO MEET KIEV’S NEEDS’
Russia has the upper hand on the front lines as NATO is no longer able to meet Kiev’s needs
More than 18 months into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, NATO military aid to Kiev remains a constituent part of the war. This factor seeps into public consciousness, influences the political perception of the conflict, and affects the situation on the battlefield, whichever side of the hostilities people find themselves on. All these aspects are important in their own right, and each will influence the course of the conflict and its eventual outcome. But how long will NATO be able to provide military assistance to Ukraine?
Gloomy prospects for Ukraine
NATO began providing assistance to Kiev as soon as the conflict started in 2022, and the volume of aid increased throughout the course of last year. This assistance largely influenced the attitude of ordinary Ukrainians toward the hostilities and reinforced the myth of a speedy and inevitable “victory” for Kiev, certain to happen because “the whole world supports us.”
The same attitude prevailed in the area of public policy – the aid provided by a particular country indicated whose side it was on: Ukraine’s “allies” in NATO (primarily the US) provided direct military assistance, while “neutral” countries offered only financial and organizational assistance, or no help at all.
On the battlefield, NATO aid is fully responsible for the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF). If this aid is discontinued, the Ukrainian army will lose its combat capability within a few weeks, or as soon as the current ammunition stocks run out.
How likely is it that NATO assistance will continue? To answer this question, we need to understand the stocks of weapons and military equipment among members of the bloc – and it is important to note that many are lacking in this regard.
The US stands out for its available resources, and its weapons arsenal is larger than that of all other NATO countries. However, even though Washington has provided Kiev with large quantities of weapons and ammunition, it is still only supplying a relatively small share of what it has. Other countries with large weapons arsenals are Greece and Turkey. However, these stocks exist because of age-old tensions between the two countries, which limits their possible transfer to Ukraine.
In most other NATO countries, military stocks are relatively small and are intended mainly for export, particularly when the buyer is interested in used equipment which can be put to use in its existing condition or modernized.
These factors impose a limit on the volume of aid allocated to Ukraine, and are why military assistance to Kiev, which started in 2022 and peaked in early 2023, has begun to decline. It also means that unless the US starts handing over reserve military equipment, or, together with other allies, finds alternative suppliers, assistance will be cut further.
Why have things turned out this way?
NATO could have avoided this situation by increasing the production of weapons and military equipment back in 2022, and deploying additional production facilities. In this case, some progress would already have been visible by the winter of 2023-24.
However, the bloc did not have a unified vision regarding additional weapons production, which severely complicated the decision-making process. Not a single NATO politician was ready to guarantee arms manufacturing companies a steady, large-scale demand for weapons once the conflict in Ukraine ended. Moreover, even though the scale of the conflict is significant, it is in some cases insufficient to ensure the necessary demand for new weapons. Finally, it should be noted that a number of Western politicians and military leaders believed that the current military aid to Ukraine would suffice to meet the goals of 2023 – obviously, this was due to false conclusions made as a result of the battles in the Kharkov and Kherson regions in the summer-fall of 2022.
The result of these misguided conclusions has been twofold. On the one hand, Ukraine did not receive the necessary equipment and weapons to break through Russia’s well-prepared defensive lines. Indeed, we can posit that no army within NATO is currently prepared for this, and that perhaps this lack of practical and theoretical readiness prevented the bloc from realistically assessing the capabilities of Russian troops and their defensive positions.
As a result, the Ukrainian counteroffensive was launched with a clear lack of artillery, tanks, and particularly engineering equipment, despite the fact that NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Christopher Cavoli declared that Ukrainian troops were fully equipped.
On the other hand, NATO made a number of decisions and signed contracts to equip Ukrainian troops on a long-term basis. This included the transfer of missile defense systems and other weapons which, due to insufficient production capacities, will not be available for several years.Like the decision to transfer fighter jets – which hasn’t yet been publicly finalized in terms of volume and timing – these contracts were assessed by numerous experts as “post-war,” i.e. intended to compensate after the conflict for the losses sustained.
However, the unsuccessful course of the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in July makes the full-scale implementation of these contracts and intentions uncertain. Their prospects will be even more doubtful in the event of a successful Russian offensive in the coming fall or winter.
The upcoming US elections give rise to more doubts concerning NATO’s assistance to Ukraine in the coming year, considering that the subject of military aid will come under fire from the Republicans. There is no need to exaggerate the “pro-Russian” aspect of this criticism, since some Republican politicians treat Russia pragmatically at best – but little will prevent them from publically pointing out every mistake of the Biden administration, exclusively in their own interests.
What does it all mean?
Will NATO be able to significantly increase aid to Ukraine in the near future? No. Military production is an inertial industry, and even if the decision to considerably increase the production of weapons were made tomorrow, it would take up to two years to yield any results. Considering the unfavorable public image of Ukraine’s unsuccessful counteroffensive, it may take even longer.
Interestingly, Soviet-made military equipment, or Eastern European equipment produced under a Soviet license, has turned out to be the most effective for Ukraine’s army. Soviet tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and other equipment that does not require special training, maintenance, infrastructure, and ammunition can be put into battle immediately, and its combat readiness level is higher compared to Western models that need to be incorporated into the new environment.
If, back in 2022, NATO had made use of Eastern European military-industrial cooperation, which allows the production of T-72 tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, a number of 122-152 mm artillery systems, and some other types of weapons and military equipment, this decision could have had consequences for the course of the conflict. However, this never happened, and – given the fact that the Polish defense industry is now shifting to the licensed production of South Korean-designed equipment – will likely not happen in the future. This means that for Ukraine, issues such as the insufficient supply of military equipment, the vastly different types of weapons, the shortage of ammunition, and the resulting problems with the management of troops will all remain unsolved. In such circumstances, the success of a new counteroffensive is hardly possible.
Generally, the ball – or in other words, the military-technical initiative in the conflict – is now in Russia’s court, and it depends on Russia how well this opportunity is used. It is quite likely that the initiative to transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine will be quietly abandoned, since the AFU will no longer be able to use them. Russia knows full well that this is the case. In theory, this state of affairs should increase the willingness of the US to negotiate, although the upcoming election season will greatly complicate any potential talks.
So, unless something extraordinary happens, the West will most likely continue to support the Ukrainian armed forces to the extent necessary to continue resistance. This means Ukraine will not have enough equipment and weapons to launch a large-scale new counteroffensive unless the US decides to share its weapons arsenals. Such a decision, however, would go against US practice in recent years as well as its strategic planning, which sees China as the main rival on which to focus its financial, military, and technological resources. – ByIlya Kramnik, military analyst, expert at the Russian International Affairs Council and researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences- RT.COM
Russia shocks global oil markets
The Brent crude price jumped to $90 a barrel after Moscow announced it would reduce global supplies for the rest of the year
Russia will extend its voluntary cut in oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak announced on Tuesday.
“The additional voluntary reduction in oil supplies for export is aimed at strengthening the precautionary measures taken by the OPEC+ countries in order to maintain stability and balance on the oil markets,” the official stated.
Russia will review its voluntary cuts monthly, in order “to consider the possibility of deepening the reduction or increasing production, depending on the situation on the world market,” Novak added.
The measure was taken “in addition to the voluntary reduction previously announced by Russia in April 2023, which will last until the end of December 2024,” the deputy prime minister explained.
The world’s second largest oil producer has been cutting oil output and exports in lockstep with fellow heavyweight oil nation Saudi Arabia. In a separate statement on Tuesday, Riyadh extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year, the SPA news agency said, citing an energy ministry official.
The latest round of oil cuts comes on top of voluntary reductions of 1.66 million bpd that some OPEC+ members had first declared in April, and then agreed to extend until the end of 2024.
The reductions are described as voluntary because they are outside the official policy of OPEC+, which obliges every non-exempt member to a share of production quotas.
OPEC+, a group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, which pumps around 40% of the world’s oil, has been cutting output since November 2022.
Prices of the international benchmark Brent blend jumped above $90 per barrel on the news for the first time since November 2022. RT.COM
Oil Prices Jump As Russia And Saudi Arabia Extend Cuts
Oil prices jumped dramatically on Tuesday morning as Saudi Arabia announced it would extend its production cuts until the end of the year and Russia announced it would extend its export cuts of 300,000 bpd for the same period.
Chart of the Week
– Russia extended its voluntary decision to curb crude exports by 300,000 b/d until December 2023, acting in concert with Saudi Arabia, with the alleged aim of maintaining stability and balance in the oil markets.
– In the meantime, Russian seaborne crude and product exports fell to their lowest since September 2022 as strong domestic demand in the summer kept volumes available for external markets capped.
– Delivering on their promise to cut exports by 500,000 b/d in July-August, Russian flows to India decreased by 30% to 1.5 million b/d, just as Urals has been trading above the oil price cap threshold of $60 per barrel since early July.
– Lower Russian crude exports will ease the task of the country’s exporters as they are set to rely more on their shadow fleet, the utilization of which rose to 40-45% of all oil exports in July-August, avoiding G7 shipping and insurance.
Market Movers
– Chinese oil major Sinopec (SHA:600028) has created a new business unit to invest in refining and petrochemical assets outside of China, rekindling rumors that it might buy Shell’s Singapore refinery.
– US lithium major Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) upped its takeover bid for Australian producer Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) to $4.3 billion, with the latter’s board unanimously recommending shareholders to accept.
– Following several multi-billion-barrel discoveries in Namibia, the latest exploration well by energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) in the country, Cullinan-1X, failed to discover any hydrocarbons, dampening optimism.
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
ICE Brent prices jumped above $90 per barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their supply curbs until December 2023, with the former maintaining production cuts of 1 million b/d whilst the latter keeping oil exports lower by 300,000 b/d. With Chinese manufacturing data finally bouncing back to growth in August, the bearish sentiment is gaining the upper hand in oil markets right now.
Saudi Arabia Extends Productions Cut. Publishing its press release in unison with Russia’s export cut pledge, Saudi Arabia decided to extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million b/d for three months until December 2023, with any prospective supply changes to be reviewed on a monthly basis.
Low Diesel Inventories Stoke Shortage Fears. Low US distillate inventories could make heating oil prices be susceptible to sudden shocks this winter as stocks of diesel and heating oil remain 15% below five-year average rates, at 118 million barrels or 31 days of supply.
Brazil Calls Off Petrobras Divestment Drive. Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)stated it would no longer seek to sell some of its key assets, including the Urucu and Bahia-Terra onshore fields and Petrobras Operaciones, its subsidiary in Argentina, following a broad strategy revision.
US Backs Chevron in Cyprus Strategy Row. The US government supportedChevron’s (NYSE:CVX) plans to connect its Cyprus gas finds to Egypt’s existing LNG terminals, a move the Cypriot government opposes, saying the linkage would bring stability to the region and allow for more exports.
No Plans to Change Russian Price Caps. The G7 coalition is not planning to change the current crude and product price caps on Russian exports, said US Treasury official Eric van Nostrand, saying the existing sanctions were effective in limiting Russian revenues while ensuring a well-supplied market.
Venezuelan Exports Plummet Amidst Upgraded Outages. Venezuela’s exports fell 38% month-on-month to 544,000 b/d after a three-year high in July as PDVSA struggled to keep crude upgraders in service, with a quarter of those volumes coming from US major Chevron (NYSE:CVX).
Saudi Aramco Eyes SPO to Boost Revenue. Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) is considering selling as much as $50 billion in a secondary share offering on the Riyadh stock exchange, potentially looking to carry the SPO out before year-end.
Panama Canal Gets Out of Control. The average waiting time for non-booked tankers at the Panama Canal jumped by 50% in August to roughly 9 days as a prolonged drought led to transit restrictions, with canal authorities now only allowing 32 vessels to pass, also limiting their draft to 44 feet.
German Government Sees Nuclear as ’Dead Horse’. German chancellor Olaf Scholz stated the European country will not reopen its nuclear debate, calling nuclear a ’dead horse’ in Germany, just as its government is striving to cap electricity prices for industry by means of state subsidies.
Taliban Bags Multi-Billion Mining Deals. The Taliban claims it has signed seven mining contracts that would bring $6.5 billion in investment as Afghanistan seeks to tap into its iron ore, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits, with local companies teaming up with partners from China, Iran, and Turkey.
Majors Quit Nigerian Onshore Projects. Following in the footsteps of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (LON:SHEL), Italian oil major ENI sold its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to local upstream firm Oando for an assumed sum of approximately $500 million, focusing exclusively on offshore projects.
Typhoon Triggers China’s Offshore Shutdown. Supertyphoon Saola disrupted China’s offshore crude output as the country’s key deepwater producer CNOOC (HKG:0883) evacuated more than 10,000 workers from offshore production platforms.
Chevron Turns on Emergency Mode in Australia. With the first phase of strikes at Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG platforms in Australia’s offshore set to start this Thursday and unions planning a total strike from September 14, the US major started expedited mediation talks. -By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com