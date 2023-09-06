MUHYIDDIN’S ‘HARAM’ DECREE TO MUSLIMS IS AGAINST ‘TRUE TEACHINGS’ OF ISLAM – HOME MINISTER SAIFUDDIN WARNS ACTION CAN BE TAKEN AGAINST EX-PM – EVEN AS COPS SUMMON BERSATU CHIEF OVER THE INCIDENT – BUT WHAT ABOUT JAKIM, THE RELIGIOUS AUTHORITIES? WHY DON’T THEY ACT AGAINST MUHYIDDIN TOO?

Muhyiddin’s ‘fatwa’ is against true teachings of Islam, says Saifuddin

JOHOR BARU: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s “haram” comment at a by-election ceramah here has “hijacked the true teachings of Islam”, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Home Minister said the former prime minister’s declaration that it was “haram” or forbidden for constituents to vote for the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat, Suhaizan Kaiat, was against the teachings of the religion.

“There are many differences in politics. For Muhyiddin to easily deem it haram (to vote for the opponent) is clearly misleading (the people).

“This is an action that has hijacked the true teachings of Islam,” he told reporters after a ceramah in Taman Dahlia here on Tuesday (Sept 5) night.

He was asked to comment on Muhyiddin’s remarks at a Perikatan ceramah last Saturday (Sept 2) in Taman Kempas here, where he told voters that it was “haram to give even one vote to Suhaizan”.

Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, added that on the other hand, he was not surprised that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin would make such a remark.

He said that Bersatu’s coalition partner PAS today was different from the days of when the party was led by the late presidents Yusof Rawa, Datuk Fadzil Mohd Noor or spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din.

“They could accept the differences in opinions – (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), who was still in Umno at the time – was friends with them.

“This is because they understood that in politics, there is an art and courtesy to it.

“For PAS today, under (president Tan Sri) Abdul Hadi Awang, power is everything. The strength of their party, which was originally an Islamist party, is now measured by the number of seats they won.

“Even when campaigning in Johor, they kept harping on the same thing; the unity government would fall if they won the Pulai seat – their mathematics does not make sense.

“When Muhyiddin befriended this party (PAS), it clearly shows how Bersatu has come to follow its ‘songsang’ (flawed) behaviour and habits, which is very unfortunate,” added Saifuddin.

The Home Minister also said that action would be taken against Muhyiddin for his “fatwa” after the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections, which falls on this Saturday (Sept 9).

Yesterday (Sept 5), Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Bukit Aman would be recording Muhyiddin’s statement next Monday (Sept 11).

Two police reports have been lodged over the issue so far.

Muhyiddin’s controversial declaration where he deemed it “haram” or sinful to vote for Suhaizan did not sit well with many, including Johor exco in charge of Islamic affairs Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, who said that fatwa or Islamic decrees in the state could only be issued by the fatwa committee. ANN

Police to record Muhyiddin’s statement over ‘fatwa’ on Sept 11

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman will be recording Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement on Monday (Sept 11) in connection with an investigation into a recent ceramah by the former prime minister.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Bukit Aman CID’s Special Investigation Unit had already contacted the Perikatan Nasional chairman.

“The appointment to record his statement has been set for 10am on Monday.

“His statement will be recorded at the Mida office in KL Sentral,” he said when contacted on Tuesday (Sept 5).

He added that two police reports have been lodged so far over the issue.

Muhyiddin was earlier reported to have made a statement that it is “haram” or sinful to vote for Pakatan Harapan’s Pulai parliamentary seat candidate Suhaizan Kaiat.

In another development, Ayob Khan said an investigation paper (IP) on 3R (race, religion, royalty) was opened during the campaign period for the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

“The IP was on a ceramah by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, in Bakri, Muar, last month over the Pardons Board.” ANN

