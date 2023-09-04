WHAT VOTERS FEARED MOST IS NOW HAPPENING – IMAGINE, PROSECUTORS U-TURNING ON THEIR OWN CASE & APPLYING FOR DNAA FOR ZAHID – BUT DPM’S LAWYER WANTS FULL ACQUITTAL FOR ALL 47 CHARGES – EITHER ONE WILL ALLOW ZAHID, WHOSE GRIP ON UMNO HELPED ANWAR TO FORM THE GOVT, TO WALK OUT OF COURT A FREE MAN TODAY

Prosecution applies for DNAA for Zahid

However, the deputy prime minister’s lawyer has asked for an acquittal.

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruptian trial has applied for a discharge not amounting to acquittal for the deputy prime minister.

However, Zahid’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, asked the court to acquit the Umno president.

The court is now in recess for Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah to decide on the matter.

Zahid had been ordered to enter his defence to all 47 charges, involving 12 charges of criminal breach of trust, eight of corruption and 27 of money laundering.