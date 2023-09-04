WHAT VOTERS FEARED MOST IS NOW HAPPENING – IMAGINE, PROSECUTORS U-TURNING ON THEIR OWN CASE & APPLYING FOR DNAA FOR ZAHID – BUT DPM’S LAWYER WANTS FULL ACQUITTAL FOR ALL 47 CHARGES – EITHER ONE WILL ALLOW ZAHID, WHOSE GRIP ON UMNO HELPED ANWAR TO FORM THE GOVT, TO WALK OUT OF COURT A FREE MAN TODAY

Business, Politics | September 4, 2023 11:23 am by | 0 Comments

Prosecution applies for DNAA for Zahid

However, the deputy prime minister’s lawyer has asked for an acquittal.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is charged with corruption, CBT and money laundering involving millions from Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as home minister. 

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruptian trial has applied for a discharge not amounting to acquittal for the deputy prime minister.

However, Zahid’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, asked the court to acquit the Umno president.

The court is now in recess for Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah to decide on the matter.

Zahid had been ordered to enter his defence to all 47 charges, involving 12 charges of criminal breach of trust, eight of corruption and 27 of money laundering.

Zahid may walk out a free man after prosecution applies for a discharge against his charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General Chambers has accepted Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s representation letter seeking a review on the charges against him.

The AG-C, through Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal against all 47 charges faced by Zahid at the onset of the hearing this morning.

This means the deputy prime minister could walk out a free man once presiding judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah rules on the matter.

Zahid is facing charges of misappropriating funds of his charity foundation Yayasan Akalbudi.  NST

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / NST

.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle