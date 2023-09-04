WHAT VOTERS FEARED MOST IS NOW HAPPENING – IMAGINE, PROSECUTORS U-TURNING ON THEIR OWN CASE & APPLYING FOR DNAA FOR ZAHID – BUT DPM’S LAWYER WANTS FULL ACQUITTAL FOR ALL 47 CHARGES – EITHER ONE WILL ALLOW ZAHID, WHOSE GRIP ON UMNO HELPED ANWAR TO FORM THE GOVT, TO WALK OUT OF COURT A FREE MAN TODAY

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General Chambers has accepted Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s representation letter seeking a review on the charges against him.
The AG-C, through Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal against all 47 charges faced by Zahid at the onset of the hearing this morning.
This means the deputy prime minister could walk out a free man once presiding judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah rules on the matter.
Zahid is facing charges of misappropriating funds of his charity foundation Yayasan Akalbudi. NST