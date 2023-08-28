BOMB THREAT AGAINST ANWAR – KEDAH MASSEUR ARRESTED & REMANDED FOR 4 DAYS

Kedah masseur nabbed over bomb threat directed at PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A masseur has been arrested in Kedah for allegedly threatening to bomb the house of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the 41-year-old man was arrested by police at Kuala Muda, Kedah, at around 2.30pm on Sunday (Aug 27).

“We received a report at 3.24pm on Saturday (Aug 26) about the threat which was posted on the Facebook account of a user calling himself ‘JoeJebatTajuddin’. After further investigation, we identified the suspect and arrested him,” he told reporters on Monday (Aug 28).

He said checks revealed the suspect had a criminal record with three prior drug-related offences.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days to help with further investigations,” he said.

ANN

