COPS PROBE HADI FOR SEDITION AGAIN – THIS TIME FOR SAYING IT’S ‘AGAINST ISLAM’ FOR PARDONS BOARD TO GRANT PARDONS OR AMNESTIES – BUT LIKE PREVIOUS PROBES, WILL COPS REALLY TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION AGAINST ‘INVINCIBLE’ HADI – EVEN AS RAFIZI CALLS FOR ACTION AGAINST PAS OVER CITIZENSHIP FOR 54,000 CHINESE CLAIM – ‘PAS MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR CONTINUING TO LIE LIKE THIS’

Police probing Hadi Awang for sedition after disputing Pardons Board’s authority

JOHOR BARU — The police are investigating PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang after he allegedly disputed the Pardons Board’s authority during a political talk at the Islamist party’s Bakri headquarters near Muar last weekend.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the investigation is carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit and classified under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

“The Johor police contingent cautioned the public on bringing up issues related to race, royalty and religion (3R) in order to maintain peace and public order.

“Action will be taken on all individuals regardless of their party affliction if it touches on 3R issues,” he said in a brief statement here.

Kamarul Zaman was responding to Abdul Hadi’s speech at a political talk where he had allegedly questioned the Pardons Board’s granting of pardons that was said to be unIslamic.

Under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, those found guilty could be fined up to RM5,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of three years or both.

On Saturday night at the Ceramah Perdana PN Johor, Abdul Hadi had allegedly said that the process of granting pardons to an offender in Malaysia goes against Islamic teachings.

He pointed out that the party who has the right to grant pardons or amnesties is the victim’s family member, and not the Pardons Board.

“Islamic law is implemented to educate, not torture,” he allegedly said.

Abdul Hadi, who is the Marang MP, added that PAS wants the provisions of the current law to be changed to those that reflect on Islamic values. MALAY MAIL

