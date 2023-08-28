COPS PROBE HADI FOR SEDITION AGAIN – THIS TIME FOR SAYING IT’S ‘AGAINST ISLAM’ FOR PARDONS BOARD TO GRANT PARDONS OR AMNESTIES – BUT LIKE PREVIOUS PROBES, WILL COPS REALLY TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION AGAINST ‘INVINCIBLE’ HADI – EVEN AS RAFIZI CALLS FOR ACTION AGAINST PAS OVER CITIZENSHIP FOR 54,000 CHINESE CLAIM – ‘PAS MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR CONTINUING TO LIE LIKE THIS’
Police probing Hadi Awang for sedition after disputing Pardons Board’s authority
JOHOR BARU — The police are investigating PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang after he allegedly disputed the Pardons Board’s authority during a political talk at the Islamist party’s Bakri headquarters near Muar last weekend.
Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the investigation is carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit and classified under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.
“The Johor police contingent cautioned the public on bringing up issues related to race, royalty and religion (3R) in order to maintain peace and public order.
“Action will be taken on all individuals regardless of their party affliction if it touches on 3R issues,” he said in a brief statement here.
On Saturday night at the Ceramah Perdana PN Johor, Abdul Hadi had allegedly said that the process of granting pardons to an offender in Malaysia goes against Islamic teachings.
He pointed out that the party who has the right to grant pardons or amnesties is the victim’s family member, and not the Pardons Board.
“Islamic law is implemented to educate, not torture,” he allegedly said.
Abdul Hadi, who is the Marang MP, added that PAS wants the provisions of the current law to be changed to those that reflect on Islamic values. MALAY MAIL
Rafizi wants cops to probe Pas social media posts
KUALA LUMPUR: Police should investigate Pas for its social media posts regarding allegations that 54,000 Chinese citizens are in the process of being granted Malaysian citizenship.
Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli described the postings on Pas Facebook and X accounts as criminal defamation and fraud.
“I will speak to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail so that a police report is filed regarding these posts.
“(The allegation) is a fraud. Pas must take responsibility for continuing to lie like this,” said the PKR deputy president on X while sharing a screenshot of one of the postings.
Pas shared a post by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Razali Idris urging the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the allegations of 54,000 Chinese citizens whom he allege were in the process of obtaining Malaysian citizenship.
The NRD said there were 54,000 applications covering various backgrounds of descent and country of origin, but only 45 individuals from China were granted citizenship between 2019 and July 31.
On Aug 26, Saifuddin stated there were more than 140,000 citizenship applications received and 9,000 were processed, including approved applications.
Following that, he dismissed claims that his ministry was in the process of granting Malaysian citizenship to foreigners, especially from China. NST
MALAY MAIL / NST
