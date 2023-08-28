ALL EYES ON WHO WILL BE THE NEW AG – AS CONTROVERSIAL IDRUS HARUN CLEARS HIS LEAVE UNTIL LAST DAY ON SEPT 6 – EVEN AS LEAKED NAJIB DOCUMENTS SCANDAL RAGES ON

AG on leave prior to retirement, says source

PETALING JAYA: Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun has gone on leave prior to his retirement on Sept 6, in line with finishing whatever annual leave due to him.

A source said that his role would now be taken over by Solicitor-General Datuk Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, in accordance with the law whenever the AG is away or the post was left vacant.

Under the subsection 376(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the SG shall have all powers of a Deputy Public Prosecutor and shall act as a Public Prosecutor in case of the absence or inability to act of the AG.

Idrus, whose tenure was extended in 2022 for a year, was reappointed as the Attorney General for six months effective March 6 this year, the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said on March 3.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to the reappointment of Idrus under Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

Under Article 145(1), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall, on the advice of the prime minister, appoint a person — who was qualified to be a Federal Court judge — to be the AG.

Idrus, who was earlier a former Federal Court judge, was appointed as the AG on March 6, 2020.

He had served as deputy public prosecutor in the AG’s Chambers, legal advisor at the Election Commission and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission as well as the Solicitor General and Court of Appeal judge. ANN

