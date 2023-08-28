WHO IS BAD IN MATH? HADI OR MUHYIDDIN OR ARE BOTH ONLY GOOD AT COUNTING MONEY? – AHMAD MASLAN SQUEEZES PN DUO BY THE ACHILLES HEEL EVEN AS COPS PROBE HADI OVER LATEST BARRAGE OF CAMPAIGN LIES & MAT SABU GETS READY TO RETURN FIRE – ‘MALAYSIA HAS 14 STATES. THEY (PN) ONLY GOVERN FOUR. WE HAVE 10. DON’T THEY KNOW MATHEMATICS? TEN (STATES) IS WAY MORE THAN FOUR’

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed that a strong showing by Perikatan Nasional in the upcoming Pulai by-election could trigger a change in the federal government.

It should be noted that PN members made similar claims in the run-up to the six state polls held earlier this month.

“There are those who claim that this Pulai by-election is just an ordinary by-election.

“It actually has a significant meaning as the winning MP will speak on our behalf in Parliament.

“PN has a significant number of seats in Parliament. The government can change at any time,” Hadi told reporters at the PAS Pulai headquarters last night.

“We need the extra seat in Pulai and a few others, so we have to be patient,” he added.

Hadi went on to express hope that Umno would change its mind and “repent”.

On Aug 7, Hadi claimed that a win for PN in the six state elections would pave the way for a change in the federal government. However, the claim did not materialise.

‘Rakyat’s Wave nonsense’

Yesterday, Johor Umno deputy chief Ahmad Maslan poured cold water on PN’s claim of a “Rakyat’s Wave”, calling it nonsense.

He said it was inaccurate to describe that the whole nation was in support of the said “wave” when PN is only in control of four states – Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“This is not the ‘Rakyat’s Wave’. How can it be called the ‘Rakyat Wave’?

“Malaysia has 14 states. They (PN) only govern four. We have 10. Don’t they know mathematics? Ten (states) is way more than four.

“The people here don’t want Pulai to fall in the hands of the opposition. Pulai was already governed by the government coalition. Why do we want it to be opposition all of a sudden? Same goes for Simpang Jeram,” Ahmad added.

Three-cornered contest

The federal government which comprises parties from Pakatan Harapan, BN, GPS and GRS, has a significant majority in Parliament, while PN occupies 73 of the 222 Dewan Rakyat seats.

The Simpang Jeram and Pulai by-elections are being called due to the unexpected vacancy in the two seats following the death of domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

There will be a three-way clash for the Simpang Jeram state seat, between Harapan candidate Nazri Abdul Rahman, PN’s Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, and independent S Jeganathan.

In Pulai, Harapan’s Suhaizan Kaiat will face PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi. MKINI

