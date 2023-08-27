‘WE HAVE THE CHANCE TO WIN BOTH SEATS’ – IN CO-ORDINATED EFFORT, UMNO TO TEACH OLDER MEMBERS HOW TO MARK BALLOT PAPER TO VOTE FOR PAKATAN CANDIDATE IN JOHOR – WHILE DAP TO HELP ‘ENSURE’ VICTORY

BN teaches older members how to vote for PH

ROMPIN: Barisan Nasional is taking active steps to ensure that its supporters vote for the Pakatan Harapan candidates in the two by-elections in Johor on Sept 9, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said here.

The measures included explaining to Umno members why they need to support PH based on the alliance between the two coalitions in the unity government, Bernama reported.

Older members were also taught how to mark their ballot papers for the candidates standing on the PH ticket. BN is not fielding its own candidate, because of its alliance with PH, and the ballot paper does not contain a BN “dacing” symbol as in the past.

Zahid said the explanation sessions began on the eve of nominations, and Johor Umno chief Khaled Nordin and Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi would take follow-up actions to ensure members were properly briefed.

His explanations come in the wake of reports of Umno members being reluctant to support the coalition’s alliance with PH, which includes DAP, Umno’s former fierce adversary.

Unhappy Umno voters were believed to have switched votes to the opposition Perikatan Nasional during elections to state assemblies in six states earlier this month, causing Umno to suffer a drubbing.

Zahid said he was confident that divisional leaders throughout Johor would help to clarify the need to vote for PH.

“Voters should not be confused, and the Johor menteri besar said practice sessions have been held to teach hardcore BN voters to pick PH. This has been done at the level of polling district centres and localities since yesterday,” he told reporters.

He had been asked what measures BN was taking to ensure its supporters, especially senior citizens, would know they should vote for PH and not be confused by the absence of BN’s symbol on the ballot papers.

The by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state assembly seat were triggered by the death of the incumbent, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23.

PH has fielded Suhaizan Kaiat in Pulai and Nazri Abdul Rahman in Simpang Jeram, and they are involved in three-cornered fights with PN and independent candidates.

Zahid said BN was stepping up its use of social media in the election campaign as their experience in recent parliamentary and state elections had shown that BN were lagging behind in this area of psychological warfare.

He said campaigning through social media had proven to be effective in the battle for the hearts and minds of voters in recent times.

Zahid, who is rural development minister and deputy prime minister, was here to launch a Risda palm oil mill biogas project. FMT

Johor by-elections: DAP to assist and ensure victory for Pakatan candidates, says party deputy sec-gen

DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong said his party will cooperate to ensure victory for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates from Amanah in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

JOHOR BARU— DAP will cooperate with all parties in the Unity Government coalition to ensure victory for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates from Amanah in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections. DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong said the co-operation is important to ensure both seats are retained. “I feel we (PH) have the chance to win both seats but in the entire election campaign, we must work hard and be prepared to face any challenges,” he told a media conference after launching premium coworking space, Infinity8 Reserve at Mid Valley Southkey, here today. The Johor DAP chairman was commenting on the readiness of DAP to help the two PH candidates to win the by-elections. PH is fielding former Johor Legislative Assembly Speaker, Suhaizan Kaiat for the Pulai parliamentary by-election against Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Zulkifli Jaafar who is Bersatu deputy division chief and Independent candidate, Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi, the Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association president. In the Simpang Jeram state by-election, PH is featuring Bakri Amanah deputy chief, Nazri Abdul Rahman who will be opposed by Perikatan Nasional candidate Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya who is a vascular consultant and endovascular surgeon and an Independent candidate, S. Jeganathan, a business man The EC set the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections to be held simultaneously following the unexpected vacancy following the death of Salahuddin who was the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living on July 23. The commission set Sept 5 for early voting day, while Sept 9 is polling day. Based on EC data as of July 23, a total of 166,653 individuals are eligible to vote for the Pulai parliamentary seat while the Simpang Jeram state constituency has 40,379 voters. — Bernama Pakatan candidate for Pulai rubbishes claims of being rejected by Johor Umno grassroots Pakatan Harapan candidate in the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan Kaiat, has dismissed allegations that he had been rejected by Umno grassroots members. — Bernama pic Suhaizan, who is Johor Amanah vice-chairman, said a banner claiming that Umno branches in the Pulai division had rejected him as a candidate was put up by mischievous quarters who wanted to split the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance in the polls. “This is propaganda (by certain quarters) to give the impression that there is dissatisfaction at the Umno grassroots level. “I want to tell you that the banner was taken down by my Umno friends, and this shows that they (Umno) were not behind it but other parties which were trying to provoke,” he added. He told reporters this after a meeting with BN machinery and grassroots in Kampung Sungai Danga, Pulai here, which was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. Suhaizan said it was not true that Umno branches had rejected him because a meeting with Pulai Umno and BN machinery and members on the eve of nominations clearly showed that they supported his candidacy. On nomination day yesterday, a photo of a banner alleging his rejection by Umno branches went viral on social media. Suhaizan is involved in a three-cornered fight with Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi. The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor were triggered by the death of Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23. The Election Commission has set September 5 for early voting and September 9 for polling for both by-elections. — Bernama

