MAHATHIR TOO OPPOSED HUDUD BUT WHY DOESN’T HADI CALL DR M AN ‘ENEMY OF ISLAM’ – AND ONLY POINTS THE ‘HATRED’ GUN AT DAP – ‘IS THIS NOT MERELY A PAS FABRICATION TO USE DAP AS A PUNCHING BAG FOR THEIR POLITICAL SCHEMES?’

DAP has never told PAS to abandon Islam during the years when the two parties worked together, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

This was the case during the two parties’ partnership within the Barisan Alternatif platform from 1999 to 2002 and in Pakatan Rakyat from 2008 to 2015.

“I strongly deny the wild allegation,” Loke said in response to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s speech last night.

During the ceramah at the Bakri PAS headquarters in Johor, Hadi claimed that DAP’s leadership had asked the Islamist party to abandon Islam, as a condition to continue their collaboration.

In denying the allegation, Loke said DAP is consistent with its stance to work with PAS on issues where they have common ground, and “agree to disagree” where they could not reach consensus.

Hudud opposition

The one fundamental issue where the two parties clashed was on hudud law, which Loke said DAP had consistently opposed because it was not in accordance with the legal system laid down by the Federal Constitution.

However, he pointed out that DAP was not the only one opposing PAS on the hudud issue, and doing so does not mean one opposes Islam.

“Why is it that only DAP is constantly labelled by PAS as ‘enemies of Islam’? Is this not merely a PAS fabrication to use DAP as a ‘punching bag’ for their political schemes?” he said.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

Loke reminded that former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who recently shared the same stage as Hadi, was also vocal in opposing hudud.

Mahathir previously said that it would be unjust to implement hudud law in the Malaysian context, whereas Islam places a strong emphasis on upholding justice.

Loke said other parties have spoken up against hudud law too, including MCA, MIC and Gerakan. Gerakan is PAS’ latest ally in Perikatan Nasional.

MKINI

.