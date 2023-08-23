‘THIS WAVE… WE DO NOT NEED TO GIVE IT A COLOUR’ – MUHYIDDIN SHOWS HIS ANGER & FRUSTRATION WITH ‘GREEN WAVE’ HADI & PAS – AFTER HIS BERSATU GOT ONLY ‘CRUMBS’ IN EXCO POSTS DESPITE WINNING RECENT KEY STATE POLLS – ‘WE HOPE THAT THIS WAVE WILL ENTER JOHOR TOO,’ SAYS MUHYIDDIN AHEAD OF UPCOMING JOHOR BY-ELECTIONS

Muhyiddin wants to see Perikatan’s ‘wave’ sweep southward

JOHOR BARU: Perikatan Nasional hopes that the “wave” in the north of the country will continue to sweep to the south, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Perikatan chairman said winning 147 out of the 245 seats in the recently concluded elections in six states showed that the people were ready for a change.

“This wave… we do not need to give it a colour but it is a referendum of the people’s dissatisfaction towards the government.

“So in the upcoming Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections, we hope that this wave will enter Johor too,” he said before announcing Perikatan’s candidates for the two seats here on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The two seats were vacated following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23, who was the Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman as well as domestic trade and cost of living minister.

On Aug 19, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that former Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat, 50, is set to contest the Pulai seat and that Bakri Amanah deputy chief Nazri Abdul Rahma, 56, would contest the Simpang Jeram seat. ANN

Pakatan Harapan hoping for at least a 70% voter turnout in Johor

JOHOR BARU: A voter turnout of at least 70% will boost Pakatan Harapan’s chance of defending the Pulai seat, says its candidate for the parliamentary seat, Suhaizan Kayat.

He said getting a high voter turnout is the main challenge for Pakatan in its bid to defend the Pulai seat.

“We know that when it comes to a by-election, voter turnout will normally be low.

“If that is the case for this election, it will be more difficult for us to secure the seat. That is the main thing I am worried about,” he told reporters when met after having a meet and greet with the Indian community at the Arulmigu Rajamariamman temple here on Wednesday (Aug 23).

“I hope to see a turnout of at least 70% in this election,” he said, noting that voter turnout for the Pulai seat was at 71% in the previous general election in Nov 2022,” he said.

The Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice chairman said component parties under Pakatan and Barisan Nasional would be assisting him in encouraging more people to turn up to vote.

“Our counterparts in Pakatan will focus on assisting us in the Perling area while Umno is helping us in the Kempas area.e very helpful to us,” he said.

He said that Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed had also given his full support to him as a candidate for the seat.

Asked to comment on Perikatan Nasional’s candidate for the seat, Suhaizan said that he hopes to have a healthy competition.

“I do not know him personally but I have heard of him and we have crossed paths while campaigning in previous elections.

“For me, the important thing is for all candidates to respect each other and ensure that this election goes through the proper democratic process. In the end, the choice lies in the hands of voters,” he said.

Earlier, Perikatan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that businessman Zulkifli Jaafar has been fielded for Pulai.

The 50-year-old is theParti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy Pulai division chief.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections were called following the passing of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was holding both seats.

Nomination for the by-elections has been set for Aug 26, with polling on Sept 9, while early voting will be on Sept 5.

Salahuddin, who was Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, died on July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage. He was 61. ANN

ANN

.