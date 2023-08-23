WHO IS IT? MUHYIDDIN OR HAMZAH??? – RED-HOT RUMOURS GO VIRAL ON NEWS INCOME TAX HAS FROZEN THE ‘BANKS ACCOUNTS OF AN OPPOSITION LEADER & HIS FAMILY MEMBERS’ – ‘YES IT HAPPENED, BUT HE IS NOT BOTHERED BY IT. I AM SURE HE HAS ALTERNATIVES, HENCE WHY HE IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT THE FROZEN ACCOUNTS,’ CLAIMS SOURCE CLOSE TO THE LEADER

LHDN freezes bank accounts of Opposition leader, family, claim sources

KUALA LUMPUR: The bank accounts of an Opposition leader and his family members have been frozen by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), sources claim.

According to insiders privy to the matter, the bank accounts were frozen on Wednesday (Aug 23).

When contacted, LHDN remained tight-lipped over the matter, saying that only the individuals involved could confirm this.

Sources close to the leader also confirmed that the bank accounts had been frozen on Wednesday.

“Yes it happened, but he is not bothered by it. I am sure he has alternatives, hence why he is not worried about the frozen accounts,” the source claimed.

The frozen accounts are believed to be a part of an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against the individual.

ANN

