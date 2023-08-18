‘EVERYTHING’S SETTLED’ – THEN WHY DOESN’T ANWAR NAME AMIRUDIN AS SELANGOR MB AGAIN – IS A SURPRISE COMING ON AUGUST 21 WHEN THE SULTAN SWEARS IN THE NEW MB & EXCO?

It’s settled, Anwar says on Selangor MB’s post

KLANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the question of who will be appointed the next Selangor menteri besar has been resolved.

“Everything is settled,” he told reporters at Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimiah, Klang after performing Friday prayers here today.

Previously, there were rumours that Amirudin Shari would not be appointed as the menteri besar for a second term.

FMT quoted an anonymous PKR leader as saying that although Amirudin, who successfully defended his Sungai Tua seat, performed well as menteri besar, the Selangor Pakatan Harapan chief failed to gain the support of Malay voters.

Amirudin was first appointed to the top state post in 2018 after PH retained the state in the 14th general election.

Last month, Anwar said Amirudin will remain the menteri besar if PH retains the state in the Aug 12 state election.

It is understood that the new menteri besar will be sworn in tomorrow.

Asked about a purported “movement” to topple the Perak government, Anwar said that problem has also been resolved.

Yesterday, Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad claimed that there was a plot to topple the state unity government involving four government assemblymen.

However, he said all 33 government assemblymen have since pledged to support his administration.

The state Umno chief claimed that those behind the plot were unhappy about Perikatan Nasional’s failure to win all six states in the Aug 12 elections.

This is not the first time that Saarani had claimed that there was a movement to topple the state government.

In May, he dismissed speculation of a move to topple his administration following a purported meeting between assemblymen from the unity government and a PAS leader.

Saarani said any effort to topple the state government would be “stupid” as the forced by-elections will most certainly result in Barisan Nasional-PH winning again.

The Perak state assembly has 59 seats. During the general election last year, PN won 26 seats, followed by PH (24) and BN (nine). BN later decided to form the state government with PH. FMT

Selangor Ruler consents to swearing in of new MB, exco members on Aug 21

KLANG: The Selangor palace has issued a statement that the state’s Mentri Besar will be sworn in on Monday (Aug 21).

The statement, which was posted on the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page stated that Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had consented for the swearing-in and oath-taking ceremony to be held on the same day.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Istana Alam Shah here at 11am.

The statement also said the new Selangor exco line-up will also be sworn in on the same day and venue at 2pm.

Although, no names have been disclosed, it is highly likely that caretaker mentri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will be sworn in for a second term as Selangor’s top executive.

As for the 10 exco members, there is some inkling as to whom among the Pakatan Harapan’s 32 and Barisan Nasional’s two elected representatives will assume the positions.

However, it is believed there is a slight dispute as to from which party the sole Indian exco member will come from.

DAP is pushing for its first term Banting assemblyman V. Papparaidu to assume the position while PKR is keen on its second-term Sentosa assemblyman Gunaraj George to assume the position. ANN

