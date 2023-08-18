MUHYIDDIN, ACCUSED OF MAKING SOME OF THE MOST RACIST SPEECHES, NOW CLAIMS HE ‘VALUES FREE SPEECH BUT WITH LIMITATION’ – EVEN AS MAHATHIR, HIS ON-OFF MENTOR, GETS HAULED UP BY COPS OVER RACIST FB POSTS – WHILE A PRO-PN NEWS PORTAL GETS BLOCKED BY MCMC

I value free speech, but it has limits, says Muhyiddin

The former prime minister says members of the government administration must be open to accepting comments and criticisms from the public.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (left) is suing Umno’s Puad Zarkashi for defamation over a Facebook post Puad published on Feb 9, 2021, titled ‘Kuarantin Pun Ada Dua Darjat’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin acknowledged today that free speech guaranteed by the Federal Constitution must be protected and safeguarded.

Testifying in a defamation suit against Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi, the Bersatu president also said members in the government administration must be open to accepting comments and criticism from the public.

“Every citizen has the right to raise legitimate issues and I have taken an oath to protect and safeguard them,” he said when cross-examined by Puad’s lawyer, G Rajasingam.

Muhyiddin said he also remembered taking the oath to protect, defend and preserve the constitution in his capacity as an MP and when he was a minister and prime minister.

“Article 10 guarantees free speech, but with limitation,” he said, adding that he valued the importance of free speech.

On March 1, 2021, the Pagoh MP filed a suit against Puad, the Johor state assembly speaker, over a Facebook post titled “Kuarantin Pun Ada Dua Darjat”.

Muhyiddin contends that Puad’s post implied that the former prime minister had refused to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon his return from an official visit to Indonesia.

He said the post contained statements that were plainly untrue, unsubstantiated and mischievous, and were defamatory of him.

He is seeking general, exemplary and aggravated damages from Puad.

Puad claims that his posting on Feb 9, 2021 was not defamatory of Muhyiddin as it only questioned the discrepancy of treatment relating to Covid-19 quarantine order between ministers and the public.

Under cross-examination by Rajasingam, Muhyiddin insisted that the post was published maliciously.

He said the RM10 million damages sought were reasonable as Puad had defamed him.

Having agreed with Rajasingam that Puad was his political rival, Muhyiddin said: “I disagree that the amount was placed to silence the defendant (Puad).”

Muhyiddin also admitted he knew of the dismissal by the High Court of his application for an inter partes injunction on Nov 26, 2021, but did not appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.

He agreed with the lawyer that Puad did not take advantage of the ruling by republishing his post.

Puad is also represented by lawyers Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman, Justin Tong and Ally Ong, while counsel Rosli Dahlan, Bahri Yeow, Hayden Tan and Ling Siew Hui are appearing for Muhyiddin.

The hearing before Justice Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz has been adjourned to Nov 22. FMT

Cops take statement from Dr M over FB posts

Two police reports were lodged against the former prime minister after he discussed Malaysia’s identity and history in two Facebook posts in July.