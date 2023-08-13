TANJUNG MANIS — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the outcome of yesterday’s elections in six states showed that the people in Peninsular Malaysia are divided along racial and religious lines.

“It is still the same and the trends they used are based on race and religion between the Muslims and between Malays and non-Malays,” he said when closing the 17th edition of a fishing safari organised by the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) here.

He said Sarawak is lucky because it is under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which does not rule based on race and religion.

“What we do is to develop the state. This is the blessing that is showered upon us because of racial harmony and unity that we enjoy,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state is set to increase its revenue collection from RM11.9 billion last year and increase the tempo of development because of political stability.

He said that based on the collection up to June this year, the total will surpass RM12 billion.

“We in the government, including the ministers, are working hard to get more income for the state and we will distribute it to the people by building infrastructures and other projects, such as electricity and water,” he said.

He said under the Rajang Delta Development Agency (RADA) alone the state government has allocated RM1.5 billion development funds.

He also announced another RM30 million for the planting of artificial reefs along Sarawak’s 700-km coastal areas.

Under the first phase, a sum of RM70 million was allocated for the planting of artificial reefs.

