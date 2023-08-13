‘Zahid is a liability to both BN and unity govt.’

Apanama is back: Even though the status quo remains at 3-3 (Pakatan Harapan-BN vs Perikatan Nasional), Harapan-BN has performed rather poorly in this six states election.

Look at the number of seats the coalition won throughout the six states thus far (a total of 232 seats). Of course, we practice first-past-the-post-system, but the seats won by Harapan-BN were 93 seats while PN won 139 seats.

This means PN’s popular votes increased since the 15th general election (GE15) last November. The first-past-the-post system hides this popular vote.

The federal government needs to do something rather than feel satisfied with the so-called 3-3 status quo.

Moreover, some of the seats won in Selangor, for example, were won with a small majority against PN. Or course, for now, it appears safe. Yes, as I always fear, our secularism is in danger.

Meanwhile, Umno/BN performed very badly. So far, out of 230 seats, it has won only 17 seats in six states. BN was given 108 seats, the highest in the Harapan-BN coalition. From day one, I was concerned about their risk.

However, Umno will pretend as if nothing has happened and its president cum Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will not resign even if there is a call for him to do so.

The party’s members have sent their protest votes, almost en bloc.

I always mentioned that it is risky to give 108 seats to Umno/BN. Looking at the high percentage of voters in Kedah and Terengganu, which are from PN/PAS strongholds, Umno has lost very badly.

GE15 showed that the party is almost totally rejected by the Malays. The trend has not receded yet.

No one can say anything because Zahid is still at the top. He is a liability for both the party as well as the unity government. This will cost some damage to the Harapan-BN coalition as far as results in these six state elections are concerned.

In Selangor, PN was able to deny Harapan-BN its two-thirds majority. We need to wait for the Malacca and Johor elections in two years to see if this is a trend in future elections.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needs to do something rather than leave it as it is. I hope he does not underestimate this “Green Wave” phenomenon.

Newday: Yes, a few seats were lost here and there. There were a few shocks, for example, the traitor winning a seat. But still, the same coalitions will be in power. They were in power on Friday. It’s status quo essentially. PN, no matter what you gained, you lost. That is all that matters.

Now please just shut up about race and religion, no more scuttlebutt about unseating the federal government. All the federal leaders – a big smack in the face for you as you tried to turn this into a federal referendum. You have been rejected.

PN, will you please attempt once to be a constructive opposition as you promised just after GE15? Can you do this, or will your nefarious plotting continue?

Time will tell. At least for now, Malaysia has voted, and you don’t come up to par.

Earlier, I said, Harapan and BN voters – just get out and vote, especially in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang. Do you want to maintain a relatively modern state with the commensurate freedoms that come with it? If yes, you cannot just sit this one out.

Voters in the other three states – do you really want to exist as part of the 21st century? The choice is clear. PAS leadership will not deliver this.

BOBBYO: What about what our forefathers fought for? How they achieved Independence from the British with the understanding that all Malaysians will have their rights protected. Race and religion.

What about those who died fighting against the communists? Whether Chinese, English, Gurkha or every Malaysian that gave his life defending this nation and its Constitution. What about their sacrifices?

So, today’s generation wants to grab it all. All their achievements and successes are due to their hard work, blood, sweat and tears.

Manipulate the Constitution and rewrite all the laws to suit their own selfish agenda.

Three years of complete failure to manage a nation. Three years of misery, death and suffering that all Malaysians went through is not enough for these selfish politicians.

Yet they want another go at the Treasury. So that they can rule this nation under their own interpretation of laws and religion. It is sad to see a beautiful God-blessed nation being torn apart by these selfish individuals.

Bayfront: Regardless of election outcomes, all Malaysians should feel proud of our vibrant democracy and equal right to choose.

Globally and around Asia, political scientists are worried about the democracy recession – in Thailand, people are still waiting to know who the PM will be, in Singapore, political competition is rigged and the outcome is a foregone conclusion.

Malaysia needs a second economic take-off – 30 years have been wasted and it’s now or never. Malaysia can be a great country in Asia. Malaysia truly “boleh” (can).

Clever Voter: While the youths may be excited over the opportunity to vote, they need to consider, among many things, the sort of government they want.

No one can promise an easy life ahead. Change takes time, but it must come from within. So many empty promises and rhetoric that will not bring down living costs or bring sunshine.

A strong government with the right governance and fair treatment of all is what is needed. The outcomes of these local elections in six states will be an acid test of how far the country has moved beyond the usual promise and rhetoric.

