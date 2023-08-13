He said this would be the moral responsibility that the duo should take based on the unity government’s six state election results.

“Anwar Ibrahim and Zahid Hamidi, who lead the collaboration, must take moral responsibility and resign as prime minister and deputy prime minister,” Muhyiddin told a press conference here.

In the six-state election, PN managed to make a 32-seat clean sweep in Kelantan, an almost-clean sweep in Terengganu, while making inroads into Selangor by securing 22 seats out of 56 seats.

“PN’s success in retaining Kelantan and Terengganu proved that it is still the main vessel for Malay politics today.

“At the same time, PN also made inroads into Selangor, taking 22 seats compared to five before this, and managed to deny them a two-thirds majority in Selangor, which before this was considered their stronghold.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has asked PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign from their posts in Putrajaya. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“I believe that if the voter turnout was higher, PN would have snatched Selangor,” he said.

As for Penang, Muhyiddin said the seats that PN won particularly in Permatang Pauh was a slap in the face for Anwar.

“The wave of Malay support has brought victory for PN winning 11 out of 15 Malay majority seats.

“This is a slap in the face for Anwar. All state seats in the Permatang Pauh parliamentary district have been won by PN candidates,” he said.

At the same time, Muhyiddin said Umno has become irrelevant as they only won 19 out of 108 seats.

“This meant that Umno lost badly, 80 per cent out of all the seats (they contested),” he said.

In addition, Muhyiddin said PN also managed to win mixed-race seats such as in Kulim and Durga, which showed that the coalition too has support from non-Malays.

“PN respects the voters’ voices and accept the state election results with an open heart.

“I would also like to thank all party machinery who has worked hard to a point of triggering this proud victory,” he said.

PN has won 146 out of 245 state seats that they had contested in the August 12 state election.