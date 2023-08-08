KHAIRY, FOREVER NO GUTS & NOT MANY PRINCIPLES? – EX-HEALTH MINISTER, PERHAPS TOO SHY TO OPENLY BACK MUHYIDDIN, SEEN ‘DESPATCHING’ HIS LONG-TIME ‘PROXY’ TO CONTEST FOR BERSATU IN JERAM – DESPITE MOUNTAIN OF CORRUPTION CHARGES FACING MUYHIDDIN & BERSATU

Business, Politics | August 8, 2023 5:53 pm by | 0 Comments

Khairy joins in Perikatan campaign in Jeram to back former Umno Youth colleague

KUALA LUMPUR — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar was witnessed on the campaign trail for Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Jeram candidate in Puncak Alam yesterday.

Khairy could be seen spending time with Datuk Harrison Hassan during a meet-and-greet session with the voters in several TikTok videos, saying the candidate would be the right person to represent the constituency.

“Don’t misquote me. Why? Because I know him for more than 20 years and we both entered Umno together. He was the Umno Youth working secretary and I was the Umno Youth exco at that time.

“I always knew he would go further in politics. In politics you need luck. I have contested three times, and Harrison had never contested. We both are near our 50s now. But I believe this is the right time for him to contest,” he said in one of the videos.

“Harrison is also a realistic person. He won’t make fake promises and will solve issues and problems faced by voters in due time,” said Khairy.

Meanwhile, Harrison thanked Khairy in a Facebook post for showing his support.

Harisson, who is the former Sungai Buloh Umno deputy chief, was sacked from the party after he was announced as a PN candidate for the Jeram state seat.

Khairy joins in Perikatan campaign in Jeram to back former Umno Youth colleague
Khairy Jamaluddin (centre) on the campaign trail for PN Jeram candidate in Puncak Alam yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/ Harrison Hassan

Harrison will be contesting against the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Jahaya Ibrahim in a one-on-one fight.

In June, Khairy was reported to have given his backing to PN for the upcoming state elections after a meeting with the coalition’s chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In January, Khairy and several senior leaders were sacked from Umno for violating party rules, such as contesting as independent candidates and helping Opposition candidates during the general election (GE15) that previous November. MM

Muhyiddin: I would have found a way to oust Zahid for bringing disaster to Umno if I were still in party

KUALA LUMPUR — Former Umno deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he would have found a way to remove Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from leading the country’s largest political party if the former were still a member.

Now president of rival party Bersatu, Muhyiddin claimed Ahmad Zahid who is the incumbent head had done a lot of damage to Umno, including violating the party’s principles by working with DAP, Sinar Harian reported today.

“Who ruined Umno… Zahid Hamidi. He made many decisions, including rejecting cooperation with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP, but what did Ahmad Zahid do? He said not to do it, but he did it anyway.

“It is time we forget Umno. It is the time we don’t have to listen to what their leaders say,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhyiddin was sacked from Umno in June 2016 for speaking out openly against the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal when Datuk Seri Najib Razak was its president. MM

Muhyiddin challenged to reveal son-in-law’s whereabouts

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin needs to explain to Malaysians about the corruption case involving migrant worker registration by the MACC and the alleged involvement of his son-in-law.

Pakatan Harapan communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the former prime minister should not remain silent but needs to immediately explain the case and inform the MACC about the current whereabouts of his son-in-law.

“Muhyiddin has to answer about this issue. If (his son-in-law) is innocent, why run… he needs to answer and I challenge Tan Sri to assist the MACC to locate his son-in-law to facilitate investigations,” Fahmi said.

He was speaking during the Arus Merah Kuning ceramah in Meru, Selangor, last night.

Media outlets reported earlier yesterday that the MACC was tracking down two individuals, Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, to assist in investigations into the registration, recruitment, and biometric storage of migrant worker data by a ministry.

Checks of records by the commission revealed that both men left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively, with no records of them returning so far.

In other developments, Fahmi, who is also the communications and digital minister, said setting up coalition governments at the state levels after elections this Aug 12 will allow more public issues to be solved.

“In the context of telecommunications for instance, if there’s a problem, I can immediately take action to solve it with industry players… the same platform will definitely benefit the people immensely,” he said.

Voters in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls to elect their new state governments this Saturday, with early voting taking place today.  BERNAMA

MALAY MAIL  / BERNAMA

.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle