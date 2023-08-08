Cops to summon MP over claim Sanusi’s safety at risk

PETALING JAYA: A Kedah MP will be summoned to give his statement over claims that menteri besar Sanusi Nor’s safety is at risk, says state police chief Fisol Salleh.

Fisol added that Sanusi himself may be called in to give his statement in the near future if necessary, China Press reported.

Fisol said four reports have been lodged over the matter with all complainants’ statements recorded.

He pointed out that personal bodyguards from the police were assigned to every menteri besar and chief minister, and that the police would be promptly informed of any risks to their safety.

However, he said there had been no such reports from the men assigned to Sanusi so far.

“I don’t know if he (Sanusi) reported the matter to (his bodyguard). I would have been informed since I am the Kedah police chief. But I have not received any report,” Fisol said.

Fisol urged candidates contesting in the Aug 12 state elections to lodge a report with the police if they feel that their safety is threatened.

On Sunday, Sanusi failed to appear at a ceramah in Sungai Petani to support Perikatan Nasional’s Bukit Selambau candidate Azizan Hamzah.

‘Falling into someone’s trap’

At the end of his speech at the ceramah, Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden claimed Sanusi did not show up as he had been advised not to do so after attending a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The MP from PAS also claimed that Sanusi’s absence at the ceramah was to protect him and prevent him from “falling into someone’s trap”.

In response, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Afnan should have contacted the police if he felt that Sanusi’s safety was at risk.

Sanusi, who is also caretaker Kedah menteri besar and the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief, was also absent from a programme in Padang Serai on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay dismissed Afnan’s claim of someone trying to “trap” Sanusi.

He was quoted by Malaysia Gazette as saying that the PAS man may have been speaking figuratively.

“Maybe he (Sanusi) was trapped in a (traffic) jam, that’s why he couldn’t go (for the ceramah). During these ceramahs, there will be a lot of people (on the roads) and that sometimes leads to traffic jams. Maybe that’s what he (Afnan) meant by trap,” he quipped. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

