ALOR STAR: PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has now resorted to soliciting sympathy votes over “arrest” claims.

This came after Sanusi, who is also Perikatan Nasional election director, skipped another Perikatan PN rally in Taman Ria, Sungai Petani last night due to “security reasons“.

Saifuddin, who is also the Home Minister, said that Sanusi’s recent absence in PN rallies was out of character for his typically “gung-ho” attitude.

“I believe it’s an excuse… This country has free and fair election laws… (everyone is given) the opportunity to engage with many (potential) voters.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaking to the press in Padang Terap. -NSTP/Ahmad Mukhsein Mukhtar

“But it seems that his recent reaction was a response aimed at creating sympathy, playing the victim, instead of the stern and gung-ho demeanor he has previously shown,” he told reporters after campaigning for Pakatan Harapan’s Kubang Rotan candidate Asmirul Anuar Aris here today.

Yesterday, PN’s Alor Star member of parliament Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden who is the final speaker at the rally in Taman Ria, informed the crowd that Sanusi had been advised against attending the event due to security reasons.

Afnan said that Sanusi was advised against attending the rally due to a “trap” that would catch him and cause him to do something unexpected.

On Saturday evening, Sanusi was scheduled to attend a rally in Taman Serai Wangi, Padang Serai.

However, he failed to appear, sparking speculations that he had been arrested by the police.

However, the federal police issued a statement on Saturday evening denying a news portal report that Sanusi had been arrested.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin pointed out that Sanusi’s actions indicated an attempt to divert attention away from the alleged corruption and abuse of power scandals by Sanusi in connection to the rare earth elements (REE) theft in Bukit Enggang Forest Reserve in Sik.

“This is not the first time. Yesterday, member of parliament from Padang Serai, Azman, said this and his answer was affirmative, that the police have arrested him (Sanusi).

“The police promptly refuted it… these are all attempts to divert attention from the main issue and then try to create sympathy, play victim.

“It shows how defensive this PN election director is, whose name happens to be Sanusi,” he added.

Commenting further, Saifuddin said that his series of exposes on the alleged REE scandal had awakened Kedahans to the current state of affairs.

“This is among the signs that Kedahans have the opportunity to see for themselves when the arguments cannot be answered. Instead, another inconsistent narrative is created.

“I believe Kedahans can see that a vote for PN in Kedah is supporting continued theft (of REE), but a vote for unity government means a vote to stop REE theft.

He added that a vote for parties under unity government would also provide an opportunity for the future “Unity State Government” to manage the state’s resources better according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). NST