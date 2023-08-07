‘GELOMBANG ANWAR’ STARTS TO SWEEP ASIDE ‘GREEN WAVE’ – AS MALAYS, LET DOWN BY CORRUPT LEADERS WHO RELIED ON RACE CHAMPIONING TO GOVERN, TURN TO REFORM – ‘ANWAR MAKES US BELIEVE A UNITED MALAYSIA IS POSSIBLE’ – A DESPERATE BERSATU WARNS THEY KNOW OF ‘WAYS TO REPLACE BOTH FEDERAL & STATE GOVTS’ EVEN WITH ANTI-HOPPING LAW RECENTLY ENACTED

AMPANG — As a 62-year-old retiree, Zainal Abidin Iskandar, has been a regular in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign trail ahead of the six state elections this weekend. But last night, he attended the coalition’s mega rally in Ampang for a different reason.

Shouting the “Perpaduan Madani” slogan as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived, Zainal said he, like many others, came to believe: that a united Malaysia may yet be possible after the fractious 15th general election (GE15).

“I’ve seen many leaders come and go, but Anwar has a special way of connecting with the people. He makes us believe that a united Malaysia is possible,” he told Malay Mail.

Another supporter, Mohd Azman Aziz, was also overwhelmed by the feeling and said he would later join a similar rally in Gombak.

“I have come here with my office colleagues who are from different races,” said the 40-year-old small business owner.

“Today, we are here together, it’s not just about politics; it’s about our shared dreams and hopes for a prosperous and harmonious nation.”

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters and intrigued onlookers of all ages, from young children to elderly citizens swarmed the mega rally in the Ukay Perdana night market spot here.

A welcoming for Anwar has been common in the decades since he first rose in politics, but this time he was greeted by both red flags of Pakatan Harapan (BN) and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) blue as the two historically enemies have joined forces since GE15.

On a slope nearby, the flags were similarly draped on the grass as the crowd start to take their spots.

It was not Anwar’s first stop in the schedule as he had earlier spoken in Petaling Jaya’s Taman Medan an hour earlier, but the supporters still felt they witnessed a lively and enthusiastic prime minister clad in a light blue shirt and a pair of navy blue trousers.

Arriving at 10pm, his entry was followed by a group of “urumi melam” performers who banged on their traditional Indian folk drums and choir from a group of young Malays, followed by the country’s top songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) at the the Ceramah Jelajah Perpaduan Madani at Ukay Perdana, Ampang August 6, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Responding to the crowd, Anwar in his speech reiterated his coalition federal administration’s commitment to end the problem of hardcore poverty this year, despite the need for additional funds to make it a success.

He said that all government ministries and agencies as well as the line of Cabinet ministers will work hard to realise the goal while emphasising the urgent need to “clean the country” from pervasive corruption.

“Do you think that I as Prime Minister can sleep soundly and think that those people (the poor) are neglected?

“Never, my friends… (if) RM100 million is not enough, RM200 million, I don’t care. I will find (the funds).. that’s my promise,” he vowed.

He also drew a firm line when it came to the misuse of public funds, asserting: “You beat me to death, I forgive you, you dragged me to jail, I forgive you, you insult me, I forgive you.

“But if you steal the people’s wealth, I will find you…the people’s property is not my property.”

He was referring to the previous BN administration that imprisoned him under sodomy charges that he was later pardoned for. The prime minister then, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has turned from an ally to now backing Islamist party PAS in his bid for political relevance.

He added that the government has also provided allocations to police quarters, East Sabah Coastal Security, and the Malaysian Armed Forces and to repair toilets in dilapidated schools this year.

“You want me to lead, I lead you away from the people’s problems. That’s why I immediately approved RM200 million for the repair of military personnel houses, RM200 million to repair police houses.

“RM1.4 billion has been allocated from the Finance Ministry just to repair the school toilets,” he said.

The atmosphere persisted throughout the night until he bid his farewell at around 11.15pm, he then was off to his third and final event for the day in Hulu Klang, Gombak.

Also present at the programme were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, PH-BN candidate for the Bukit Antarabangsa seat Kamri Kamaruddin and Lembah Jaya candidate Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad — the popular rapper Altimet.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, 27, a media practitioner, echoes the sentiments of many young Malaysians, appreciating Anwar’s no-nonsense approach towards corruption and his unwavering commitment to holding leaders accountable for their actions.

“His determination to kick out corrupt ministers sends a strong message that our leaders should be held accountable for their actions. We need leaders who prioritise the well-being of the nation and its people over personal gain,” he said.

However, he added that although Anwar’s speech sounds promising, the necessary action must be taken.

“It’s no use if it’s all talk, especially during elections and then no action is taken once in power,” he said, adding that such behaviour is common among politicians.

According to the Department of Statistics, the Bukit Antarabangsa seat is made of 67.4 per cent Bumiputera residents compared to 24.1 per cent Chinese, while Lembah Jaya is 66.7 per cent to 25 per cent.

Both seats sit comfortably within the median when it comes to household income. Households in Lembah Jaya earn RM8,110 monthly on average, while those in Bukit Antarabangsa earn more at RM9,888 on average.

Selangor voters will go to the ballot on August 12. MM

MALAY MAIL

.