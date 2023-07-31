IT LOOKS LIKE ‘TWO-TIMING’ NAJIB, SMELLS LIKE ‘TWO-TIMING’ NAJIB & MOST PROBABLY IT CAN BE ‘TWO-TIMING’ NAJIB! – ‘BOSSKU’ SUPPORTERS INSIST ON BACKING PN – AND DESPITE ‘LIP SERVICE’ DENIALS FROM NAJIB’S CHILDREN, THEY COULD EASILY STOP THE LIKES OF PAPAGOMO & OTHER BOSSKU NGOs FROM USING THEIR DAD’S NAME – JUST BY LODGING POLICE REPORTS, ISSUING LAWYER LETTERS – YET NOORYANA & NAZIFUDDIN, WHO BOTH HOLD HIGH POSTS IN UMNO, DO NEXT TO NOTHING
‘Bossku supporters’ refuse to back down, insist on backing PN
Pertubuhan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara Malaysia, which claims to be a pro-Najib Abdul Razak association, remains steadfast in its stand to support Perikatan Nasional in the state elections.
This is despite the former premier’s daughter Nooryana Najwa stating that the association’s chairperson Syed Muhammad Imran SN Syed Abdul Aziz and former Umno Youth leader Wan Azri Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo, do not represent her father or his supporters.
She also said Najib’s official positions on issues would only be conveyed on his social media through messages from his lawyers.
However, Syed Muhammad Imran said that his association would not back down.
“In this election, we ‘Bossku (a moniker often used to describe Najib) supporters’, will back PN,” he told Malaysiakini.
“Nobody can change our stand because we are not funded by anyone, not even Najib. Our struggle is sincere for him (Najib),” he said.
He added that the “supporters” felt cheated and disappointed with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has “no desire to seek justice for the former premier”.
On the same note, Syed Muhammad Imran also asked where Najib stated that his supporters should back the Pakatan Harapan-BN coalition in the polls.
The NGO leader also responded to the allegation that he and others were riding on Najib’s name to exploit the elections for their benefit.
“I do not wish to mention like Zahid that I met with Najib. Let that remain a secret but the message is clear to Najib – ‘Bossku supporters’ are with PN,” he stressed.
Last week, Najib’s son Mohd Nazifuddin also took a swipe at Syed Muhammad Imran when the latter said the association had lost faith in Zahid.
Nazifuddin, who is the Langkawi Umno division chief, said the state elections and upholding justice for Najib are two separate issues.
Previously, Nazifuddin and his sister Nooryana had expressed concern that Najib’s supporters might boycott the polls.
The siblings claimed that the supporters are growing impatient and want more concrete efforts by the government to “uphold justice” for their father.
Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted in the SRC International case. He is also facing a corruption trial related to the 1MDB scandal. MKINI
