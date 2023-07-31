She said Najib conveyed this to her in a message, insisting that neither Papagomo nor Persatuan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara Malaysia president Syed Muhammad Imran Abdul Aziz were his representatives.

“Najib has been in prison for almost a year and it is not fair for Syed Imran or any other individuals to ride on or misuse his name.”

Syed Imran previously claimed that his group’s members would support Perikatan Nasional in the six state elections taking place on August 12, supposedly out of disappointment with the national unity government for failing to secure a pardon for Najib.

Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence from his conviction on all seven charges related to RM42 million that was misappropriated from a former 1MDB unit.  MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

.

 

 