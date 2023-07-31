LIES FROM HADI & CO FLY LEFT & RIGHT – PERAK SULTAN THE LATEST VICTIM, LODGES POLICE REPORT AGAINST CLAIM HE IS A PAS SUPPORTER – WHILE IN SELANGOR, PAS SPREADS TALK OF A ‘SILENT PROTEST’ BY UMNO GRASSROOTS – ‘WE HEAR PEOPLE WHISPERING THEY WILL VOTE FOR US THIS YEAR. THIS IS BECAUSE THEY DON’T WANT DAP TO BE PART OF THE GOVT, THEY WILL GET DAP IF THEY VOTE BN’

In a statement today, a palace official – Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin – said the manipulation of the state ruler’s remarks in 2013 was “unethical”.

Zahidi explained that during a 2013 speech on “ummah unity”, Sultan Nazrin, then the Perak regent, had spoken positively about PAS as one of the two biggest Malay parties.

However, he said the sultan also spoke positively about Umno as well.

Both mentions of the political parties, however, were just a small excerpt of the sultan’s 90-minute speech.

“As such it does not arise that His Majesty only held high regard for PAS,” Zahidi said.

He added that the video was edited to influence voters to support PAS in the upcoming six-state elections.

“Through this statement, it is stressed that His Majesty Sultan Nazrin does not side with and certainly does not openly endorse any political parties.

“The act of spreading the (edited) video is very unethical and rude to a monarch and has besmirched the crown’s good name,” Zahidi said, adding that the video should no longer be circulated.

He said the police report against the video was lodged on Saturday with the intent of safeguarding Sultan Nazrin’s good name. mkini

‘Silent protest’ – Umno members to back PAS?